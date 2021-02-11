Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 07:09
Zymo Research Launches COVID-19 Sequencing Service for the Detection and Surveillance of Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variants

11 febbraio 2021 | 05.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Rapid reporting at high throughput enables detection of potential vaccine escaping variant strains

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research announced today their COVID-19 Variant Sequencing Service. This new global service expands Zymo Research's end-to-end SARS-CoV-2 solutions that include sample collection, RNA extraction, and SARS-CoV-2 detection. Detecting mutations quickly helps prevent the spread of new viral strain types and can provide an early warning of potential vaccine escape.

Zymo Research introduces its COVID-19 Variant Sequencing Service that aids in tracking the emergence and prevalence of novel SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Zymo Research, an Illumina-certified sequencing service provider, uses the Illumina COVIDSeq NGS workflow. The end-to-end service includes the necessary collection devices and automated extraction technology, with RNA sequencing completed on Illumina platforms. Zymo Research's DNA/RNA Shield is used for the collection, transportation, and preservation of the samples. The preservative inactivates the SARS-CoV-2 virus while stabilizing its RNA, allowing safe room temperature transport for robust library prep and sequencing.

"Zymo Research continues to play a significant role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Keith Booher, Leader of Zymo Research Services. "As the SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates, we are committed to developing products and services in our COVID-19 testing portfolio to assist local and federal government laboratories and health organizations in identifying new coronavirus variants of concern, including those recently emerging from the UK (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1)."

The COVID-19 Variant Sequencing Service workflow consists of sample collection, processing, sequencing, and reporting. COVID-positive samples are collected from test centers and transported to Zymo Research and its affiliates for processing. Automated RNA extraction from the collected samples is performed using the KingFisher Flex robotics platform. Sequencing is carried out using the Illumina sequencing-by-synthesis technology and then analyzed using the hardware-accelerated DRAGEN COVIDSeq Analysis Pipeline. The final report includes COVID-19 strain identification, genome sequencing coverage, confirmed mutations, consensus genome, and raw sequence files.

For more information and pricing visit Zymo Research's website or contact them via email at covid19requests@zymoresearch.com.

About Zymo Research Corp.Zymo Research is a privately owned company that has been serving the scientific and diagnostics community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple" is their motto, which is reflected in all of their products, from epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with novel solutions for sample collection, microbiomic measurements, diagnostic devices, and NGS technologies that are high quality and simple to use. Follow Zymo Research on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about Zymo Research's COVID-19 products, check out the following links:

Zymo Research Releases Free Software to Streamline COVID-19 Test Reporting Zymo Research Obtains CE IVD Mark for its Quick SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex Kit Zymo Research Obtains Emergency Use Authorization from FDA for Their Quick SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR Kit Zymo Research Receives CE IVD Mark for its Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead Kit

Zymo Research Corp. Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437224/Zymo_COVID_19_Variant_Identification_Service_PR.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/364743/Zymo_Research_Corp_Logo.jpg  

