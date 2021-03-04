Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Marzo 2021
Zymo Research Offers Community-Wide SARS-CoV-2 Detection and Variant Tracking with the Environ™ COVID-19 Wastewater Testing Service

New Service Allows Tracking of Viral Variants and Vaccine Resistance with A Single Sample

IRVINE, Calif., March 4 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research announced today the launch of its Environ™ COVID-19 Wastewater Testing Service. This service facilitates daily community-wide monitoring of COVID-19 cases and variants from a single wastewater sample. Daily case estimates and detected SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern are provided via a secure digital report.

Zymo Research launched its Environ™ COVID-19 Wastewater Testing Service that facilitates daily community-wide monitoring of COVID-19 cases and variants from a single wastewater sample.

The Environ™ COVID-19 Wastewater Testing Service uses daily wastewater samples to provide institutions with the means to monitor COVID-19 variants and case levels. Participants will be provided with sample collection devices, enabling daily wastewater sample submission, and materials for secure, pre-paid overnight shipping. Within 24 hours of each sample submission, users will receive an electronic report containing their trend and case estimate analysis. Data pertaining to SARS-CoV-2 variants will be processed weekly. Case estimates are provided as well as daily concentration trends and the detection of variant strains of concern, relating to those found in Brazil, the UK, and South Africa. A Zymo Research Environ™ wastewater scientist guides every step of the process, from sample collection to interpretation of results.

"COVID-19 variants pose a significant risk to vaccination strategies making fast, reliable SARS-CoV-2 variant surveillance at scale more critical than ever before," said Michael Lisek, Project Manager, Environmental Microbiomics at Zymo Research. "We are grateful for the opportunity to help universities, public health agencies, and communities with limited testing resources monitor COVID-19 cases and variants at scale in a way that has not been possible before."

Institutions of higher education, schools with on-campus housing, nursing homes, correctional facilities, and hospitals are ideal candidates for wastewater testing due to the need for focused monitoring of populations at higher risk for COVID-19. By sampling in wastewater from group-living situations, organizations can quickly identify COVID-19 outbreaks up to a week before symptomatic cases appear with the Environ COVID-19 Wastewater Testing Service. The data from the service may be used to guide health strategies for public and private institutions.

As vaccine rollouts continue, the Environ™ COVID-19 Wastewater Testing Service will serve a critical role in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic by providing insight into case levels and variants present in communities. For more information and pricing visit Zymo Research's website or contact them via email at environservices@zymoresearch.com.

About Zymo Research Corp.Zymo Research is a privately owned company that has been serving the scientific and diagnostics community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple" is their motto, which is reflected in all of their products, from epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with novel solutions for sample collection, microbiomic measurements, diagnostic devices, and NGS technologies that are high quality and simple to use. Follow Zymo Research on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about Zymo Research's COVID-19 products, check out the following links:

Zymo Research Releases Free Software to Streamline COVID-19 Test ReportingZymo Research Obtains CE IVD Mark for its Quick SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex KitZymo Research Obtains Emergency Use Authorization from FDA for Their Quick SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR KitZymo Research Receives CE IVD Mark for its Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead KitZymo Research Launches COVID-19 Sequencing Service for the Detection and Surveillance of Emerging SARS-CoV- VariantsZymo Research Corp. Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1449489/Wastewater_Service.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/364743/Zymo_Research_Corp_Logo.jpg

 

