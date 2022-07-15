Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:54 Crisi governo, Renzi: "Dimissioni Draghi ultima infamia M5S"

11:53 Crisi governo, nel M5S sale ipotesi stop fiducia a prescindere

11:46 Dimissioni Draghi, Brok (Ppe): "Concluda legislatura, lo spera tutta la Cdu"

11:41 Dimissioni Draghi, vescovi "preoccupati, serve scatto di responsabilità"

11:27 Ucraina, Oleg Buriak: "Ringrazio i giornalisti, la spada che ha liberato mio figlio"

11:04 Inflazione, stangata per le famiglie: +3mila euro all'anno

10:59 Buoni benzina dipendenti, bonus fino a 200 euro nel 2022

10:44 Open Arms, processo Salvini rinviato a settembre

10:32 Inflazione, balzo a giugno: al top dal 1986

10:25 Pnrr, Anci e Confindustria firmano un protocollo d’intesa

10:19 Piano contro la dispersione scolastica, ministro Bianchi scrive a scuole beneficiarie

10:15 Covid, cresce occupazione posti letto: ecco le Regioni in allerta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Zymo Research's DNA/RNA Shield™ Inactivates Monkeypox for the Collection and Transportation of Samples

15 luglio 2022 | 00.21
LETTURA: 1 minuti

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research Corp., in collaboration with the Institute of Virology, University Medical Center Freiburg, Germany, demonstrated data showing their DNA/RNA Shield Inactivating Transport Medium (ITM) completely inactivated recent Monkeypox virus isolates.

This data comes at a critical time as Monkeypox cases continue to climb worldwide and scientists are seeking methods to safely collect and transport samples without compromising the genetic integrity. Monkeypox testing is primarily performed via PCR from a swabbed lesion.

The DNA/RNA Shield product line includes sample collection, preservation, and transportation devices for specimens used in research and infectious disease testing workflows. DNA/RNA Shield has enabled researchers to conduct infectious disease research and testing over the past decade, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zymo Research offers several devices that can be filled with DNA/RNA Shield, including the popular SafeCollect Swab Collection Kit. The SafeCollect Swab Collection Kits contain a collection swab and a patented tube that features a safety seal to prevent accidental spillage, contact, and/or ingestion of the sample stabilization medium, making it ideal for at-home sample collection.

Learn more about Zymo Research's DNA/RNA Shield SafeCollect Sample Collection Kits here.

View the data sheet.

About Zymo Research Corp.

Zymo Research is a privately owned company that has been serving the scientific and diagnostics community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. The company's vision "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple" is reflected in all of its products, from epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with novel solutions for sample collection, microbiomic measurements, diagnostic devices, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies that are high quality and simple to use. Follow Zymo Research on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1859786/Zymo_Research_Corp_ITM.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1859787/Zymo_Research_Corp_Assay.jpg 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Inactivates Monkeypox for the Collection university Medical Center Freiburg RNA Zymo Research's
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Crisi di governo, il punto
News to go
Ucraina, crimini guerra: il summit in Olanda
News to go
Cultura in Italia, lo stato di salute in un rapporto
News to go
Covid, in Giappone nuovo boom di contagi
News to go
Crisi governo, Draghi annuncia le dimissioni
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino con i dati di oggi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia,oltre 20 morti in attacco a Vinnytsia
News to go
Cultura, crolla la partecipazione tra il 2019 e il 2021
News to go
Taxi, ancora proteste a Roma
News to go
Super Luna piena vicina alla Terra, lo spettacolo dal cielo
News to go
Riciclaggio, blitz Gdf Firenze: 48 misure cautelari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza