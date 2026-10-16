Aignostics Launches HETA Clinical, a New Family of AI Products that Speed Up Pathology Workflows and Reduce Failed Molecular Tests

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aignostics announced the launch of HETA Clinical, a new family of pan-cancer AI products spanning the pathology workflow from intake and evaluation to molecular testing. The first four HETA Clinical products measure slide quality, tumor presence, mitotic counts and tumor cellularity across whole slide H&E images.

These assessments are usually made by eye, which is time-consuming, and visual estimates naturally vary from one reader to the next. Pathologists we spoke with at leading academic medical centers and precision medicine labs estimate that 10 to 20 percent of molecular tests fail because tissue lacks enough tumor, which can mean repeat biopsies and lengthy delays. HETA Clinical helps labs prioritize cases, cut turnaround time, and confirm samples have sufficient tumor prior to molecular testing.

"HETA Clinical gives labs a faster path through their workflow" said Dr. Rosemarie Krupar, VP of Pathology at Aignostics. "Measurements like tumor content and mitotic count are central to many pathology specialties and shape much of the work that follows a slide. Quantifying them cell by cell is where AI delivers consistency at scale, freeing pathologists' time for the parts of the work that need their expertise."

All four HETA Clinical products are based on HETA (formerly Atlas H&E-TME), Aignostics' core pan-cancer platform for spatial H&E tissue analysis. In a recent study, cell classification by HETA matched or exceeded that of expert pathologists. Because HETA covers a broad range of cancer types, HETA Clinical brings AI to a wide range of pathology subspecialties, not only the most common cancer types.

Aignostics also recently announced early access to PathoSearch, a visual search engine for pathology cases. More HETA Clinical products will be released over time and integrated with image management systems, including Techcyte Fusion® AP. Pathologists using Fusion can reach out to their Techcyte contact for a demo.

Request a demo of HETA Clinical here.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Aignostics

Aignostics is an artificial intelligence company that delivers AI-powered tissue analyses, validated by pathologists. By combining proprietary access to multimodal clinical data, industry-leading technologies, and rigorous science, Aignostics develops best-in-class products and services for the next generation of precision medicine, supporting both biopharma R&D and clinical pathology labs. Established in 2020, Aignostics is a spin-off from Charité Berlin, one of the world's largest and most esteemed university hospitals. Aignostics is funded by leading investors such as Mayo Clinic and has operations in Berlin and New York.

More information at: www.aignostics.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aignostics

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Zheng, lisa.zheng@aignostics.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aignostics-launches-heta-clinical-a-new-family-of-ai-products-that-speed-up-pathology-workflows-and-reduce-failed-molecular-tests-302910720.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.