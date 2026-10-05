Habitat for Humanity's new global research report finds three in four people are cutting back on essentials to afford housing

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing costs are forcing millions of people around the world into difficult trade-offs, coming at the expense of food, healthcare, financial security and major plans for the future, according to a global research report released today by Habitat for Humanity International. Titled Home at What Cost? and based on nationally representative surveys of 30,000 people across 22 countries, the report reveals that the full cost of housing extends far beyond rent or mortgage payments — it includes what people give up to secure a place to call home.

Three in 4 survey respondents (75%) say they have cut back on at least one expense in the past year to afford housing costs, with the greatest pressures falling on people already facing greater housing vulnerability, including those living in informal arrangements (89%), lower-income groups (85%) and younger generations — Gen Z and Millennials (81%). The trade-offs reach the essentials, with one-third of respondents (33%) spending less on food, 32% dipping into savings or emergency funds, and 13% delaying or avoiding medical care to afford their homes.

Despite these sacrifices, many households are still exposed, with nearly half of people globally (48%) saying one unexpected problem could threaten their ability to stay housed. Housing affordability is also forcing compromises on safety, with 40% saying they accept some level of housing risk because safer options are out of reach. Across the board, people lack confidence that solutions are on the horizon, with 56% saying the housing system in their country is broken or does not work.

"A home should never come at the cost of your health or your future. It should be the foundation of health, opportunity and financial security. Yet more than half of people believe the housing system in their country is broken or simply isn't working for them," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "We cannot accept a future where people have to lower their expectations for what a home should provide. The research shows why we need governments, businesses and communities to work together to create housing systems that help people build a future instead of simply surviving the present."

Delayed families, declining well-being The impact of housing costs extends beyond household budgets, affecting people's well-being today and the futures they hope to build.

Renters are nearly 1.5 times as likely as homeowners to say their housing situation could negatively affect their health (28% vs. 19%).

Meanwhile, nearly 9 in 10 respondents globally (89%) say safe, comfortable and reliable housing helps them stay mentally healthy, underlining that housing is not simply a financial issue but one that increasingly shapes people's well-being, resilience, and ability to care for themselves and their families.

Housing safety also is increasingly impacted by climate change, with nearly a third of people (30%) expecting extreme weather to make living where they are harder over the next three years, while 18% say their home does not protect them from extreme weather such as heat, cold or flooding.

Governments, private-sector businesses, civil society and individuals all have a role to play in ensuring people can access housing that expands opportunity rather than limiting it. Habitat for Humanity is calling on governments to move from housing promises to housing pathways through political commitment and investment; on businesses to expand and innovate housing finance opportunities; on peers and partners to turn evidence into action by urging policy change, financing and accountability; and on individuals and communities to use their voices, skills and networks to help drive lasting housing solutions.

The report includes a more detailed breakdown of these findings, including country and demographic insights. To find out more about the report or Habitat for Humanity International, visit habitat.org/HomeAtWhatCost.

Methodology The nationally representative survey was conducted between April 10 and June 30, 2026, across 22 countries, with the views of 30,758 people. The research was conducted across countries, including Argentina, Australia, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Indonesia, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This report is based on original public opinion research commissioned by Habitat for Humanity International to better understand how people experience housing in their daily lives. The research was designed to complement existing housing data by moving beyond system-level indicators and capturing how housing affects people's sense of safety, affordability, stability, dignity, health, opportunity and community.

About Habitat for Humanity Habitat for Humanity is a movement of people in your local area and around the world, working together to build more prosperous and vibrant communities by making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Since our founding in 1976 as a Christian organization, together we have helped more than 65 million people globally build their futures on their own terms through access to decent housing. We've done that by working alongside people of all walks of life to build, repair and finance their homes, by innovating new ways of building and financing, and by advocating for policies that make constructing and accessing housing easier for everyone. Together, we build homes, communities and hope. To learn more, visit habitat.org

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