NX Group Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Controlant of Iceland

- Set to Provide Real-time Monitoring Service for Tracking Cargo Location and Strict Temperature Control -

TOKYO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Iceland-based Controlant, Inc., a leading provider of real-time monitoring devices for pharmaceuticals.

Controlant's logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202406202471-O1-sXfsB050

NX's logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202406202471-O3-jlufE0EU

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202406202471/_prw_PI2fl_jHGSHe9r.png

Headquartered in Iceland, Controlant, a leading provider of real-time monitoring solutions for tracking temperature and location information during transport, enables transportation intervention and automated product release in the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry. The company's advanced technology and high-quality services, including platforms compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 (*1) and GxP (*2) -validated IoT loggers, have been adopted by global pharmaceutical companies and logistics service providers around the world.

The Nippon Express (hereinafter "NX") Group has positioned the healthcare industry as a priority industry in its NX Group Business Plan 2028 - Dynamic Growth 2.0 "Accelerating Sustainable Growth." The Group has acquired Good Distribution Practices (GDP) (*3) and CEIV Pharma certification (*4) at 34 business locations in 24 countries/regions worldwide, and is working to build quality management systems and infrastructure.

Through this strategic partnership agreement with Controlant, the NX Group will be able to provide transportation services with end-to-end monitoring of cargo status, especially for pharmaceutical and healthcare products requiring strict temperature control. Customers will also be able to optimize their supply chain processes by linking the NX Group's e-NX Visibility tracking system with Controlant's real-time data logger.

Image of e-NX Visibility viewing screen: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202406202471/_prw_PI4fl_YxaU40DO.png

The NX Group aims to contribute to the health of people around the world by supporting its customers in the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry from a logistics perspective through the establishment of a reliable and secure global pharmaceutical logistics platform.

Notes:

(*1) FDA 21 CFR Part 11: A regulation established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defining the criteria under which electronic data and electronic signatures are considered trustworthy, reliable, and equivalent to paper records, compliance with which is required when applying for marketing authorization of drugs and food products.

(*2) GxP: Abbreviation for "Good Practice" quality guidelines and regulations designed to ensure the safety and traceability of products throughout the R&D, manufacturing, management, storage, and distribution stages, where the "x" stands for various fields, including the pharmaceutical industry.

(*3) GDP (GOOD DISTRIBUTION PRACTICE): Good Distribution Practices for Pharmaceuticals.

(*4) CEIV Pharma: Abbreviation for the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics, a quality certification program established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to cover the air transport of pharmaceutical products that sets out high standards encompassing the differing Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines of countries around the world for the storage and transport of pharmaceuticals.

About NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202406202471-O1-6kbYwfwA.pdf

About Controlant: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202406202471-O2-SwNINTXp.pdf