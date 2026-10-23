Superteam Wheels Launches Premium Cycling Brand MATIC, Unveils Flagship S68 Carbon Wheelset

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superteam Wheels is proud to announce MATIC, its new premium sub‑brand, alongside the debut of MATIC S68, its flagship one‑piece carbon wheel set. Marking Superteam Wheels' strategic expansion into high‑end road cycling gear, MATIC targets performance‑driven cycling enthusiasts, amateur racers and hardcore riders.

Inspired by the suffix "‑MATIC", meaning precise mechanical motion, MATIC centers on craftsmanship, speed and lightweight performance. Drawing on Superteam Wheels' long‑standing manufacturing expertise, the brand sets new benchmarks for premium cycling components.

The MATIC S68 features a 68 mm rim depth, 28 mm outer width and 21 mm inner width. The wheelset weighs 1,348 grams in total, comprising a 632-gram front wheel and a 716-gram rear wheel. Both wheels use 16 spokes.

Unlike common split‑molded one‑piece wheels on the market, MATIC S68 adopts high‑difficulty one‑piece molding and hole‑less rim technology for superior riding integration. Tuned iteratively based on real‑world testing by pro riders, it delivers consistent, powerful race‑ready performance.

Priced at US$2,999, the MATIC S68 offers strong value vs competing one‑piece wheels. A limited‑time promotion starts Oct 25 at US$2,599 (US$400 off). Buyers receive complimentary lifetime after-sales support to ease one piece wheel maintenance concerns.

Chris Zeng, Overseas Business Manager at Superteam Wheels, commented: "The MATIC S68 is the result of extensive development, iterations and rigorous testing. We want more performance-focused riders to experience premium flagship wheels, and we believe the MATIC S68 will meet their expectations."

About Superteam Wheels

Founded in 2015, Superteam Wheels develops and manufactures high‑performance carbon wheels for road and gravel bikes. Built on race‑grade standards, its products are sold worldwide.

More info: https://superteamwheels.com/

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