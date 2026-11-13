9th Shandong-South Korea Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference & Yantai South Korea Week Opens in Yantai

9th Shandong-South Korea Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference & Yantai South Korea Week

YANTAI, China, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 9th Shandong-South Korea Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference and Yantai South Korea Week opened on Nov. 6 in the Huang-Bohai New Area, Yantai, Shandong Province. This event is hosted by the People's Government of Shandong Province and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea, and organized by the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province, the Yantai Municipal People's Government, and the Korea International Trade Association.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Geographically positioned across the sea from South Korea, Shandong has long served as a key gateway for economic and trade exchanges between the two countries. More than 150 enterprises from both sides participated in this year's conference, engaging in project matchmaking and discussions on trade, investment and other areas of cooperation. At the event, representatives from Shandong and South Korea reviewed the substantial achievements made through cooperation, put forward proposals for strengthening practical collaboration, and outlined prospects for further deepening their partnership.

Shandong and South Korea enjoy a strong foundation for cooperation, complementary strengths and broad prospects for future development. As one of China's three designated locations for China-South Korea industrial parks, Yantai benefits from its geographical proximity, close cultural ties and longstanding business connections with South Korea. The city has established sister-city relationships with eight South Korean cities and has attracted more than 4,000 South Korean-invested projects, including investments by leading companies such as Hyundai Motor, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, SK and Atomy.

At this year's event, 23 cooperation projects between Shandong and South Korea were signed, including 11 projects in Yantai, the highest number among all cities in the province. The projects span a range of sectors, including medical aesthetics, high-end equipment and intelligent manufacturing, cross-border e-commerce, and logistics.

At the ceremony, attending officials and guests jointly launched the series of events under Yantai South Korea Week. During the week, Yantai will host a range of parallel events and industrial park visits, including sister-city mayors' dialogue, China-South Korea science and technology matchmaking sessions, a youth football friendly match, promotional events showcasing cultural and tourism resources, and exchanges on innovation and entrepreneurship among young people from China and South Korea. Together, these activities will provide a multi-tiered, integrated platform for dialogue, exchange and business matchmaking.

Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

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