Bulgin Introduces 6000 Series Hybrid Buccaneer Connectors for Power and Signal Connectivity

New rugged connectors combine power and signal contacts in a single compact interface for space-constrained applications

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulgin, an Infinite Electronics company and a leading manufacturer of environmentally sealed connectors and components, has expanded its 6000 Series Buccaneer range with new hybrid circular connectors that combine power and signal connectivity in a single rugged connector. Developed to meet growing connectivity demands in smaller devices such as test and measurement equipment, sensors and control systems, the new connectors provide a compact solution while retaining the rugged performance of the existing 6000 Series.

The 6000 Series Hybrid Buccaneer features two central power contacts rated at 16 A, alongside 3 A signal contacts. Three configurations with two, four or six signal contacts give designers flexibility to meet specific application requirements. By combining power and signal in a single housing, the connectors reduce space requirements and eliminate the need for separate power and signal cable routing.

"Modern design demands a smaller footprint without compromising performance," said Mark Berry, VP of Product & Portfolio Management at Infinite Electronics. "The 6000 Series Hybrid Buccaneer is a testament to our team's engineering precision. We successfully integrated high-current power and signal channels into one sealed interface, giving designers a streamlined solution that withstands tough environments."

The new range retains the proven design and rugged performance of Bulgin's existing 6000 Series Buccaneer circular connectors, including the same 30-degree push/pull locking mechanism and panel-mount options. The connectors are IP68-rated and have been tested at a depth of 10 meters for two weeks, providing reliable protection in demanding environments. They have also undergone salt mist, dust resistance and thermal resistance testing.

The new devices will be on display at electronica, November 10-13, along with other solutions for data centers, energy, drones and industrial automation at the Infinite booth 241 in Hall A3.

For more information about the 6000 Series Hybrid Buccaneer, please visit the product page.

About Bulgin

Bulgin, an Infinite Electronics company, is a leading manufacturer of environmentally sealed connectors and components with more than 100 years of industry experience. The company manufactures a range of industry-leading rugged connectors, fuse holders, battery holders, switches and indicators designed for use in the most challenging environments. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Bulgin combines global reach with engineering expertise in the UK and US. Manufacturing is centred at its own facility in Tunisia, and it has an extensive sales and distribution network spanning 65 countries. Visit http://www.bulgin.com/ for more information.

About Infinite Electronics

Infinite Electronics powers a global portfolio of specialized connectivity companies that design, manufacture and deliver reliable, engineered solutions worldwide. Built as a unified platform for speed, scale and reliability, the company combines shared infrastructure, best-in-class logistics and deep engineering expertise to support mission-critical connectivity needs. Through scalable global operations and rapid development capabilities, Infinite helps customers accelerate innovation and bring new ideas to market. Learn more at www.infiniteelectronics.com.

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