Main Capital Partners Invests in TaskRay, Joining Cloud Coach and JustOn to Transform Customer Delivery on Salesforce

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Capital Partners ("Main") has invested in TaskRay, an AI-native project management platform built on Salesforce, joining it with portfolio company Cloud Coach and its German subsidiary JustOn. Together, the three companies aim to redefine customer delivery with an AI-powered platform connecting project management, resource management, professional services automation (PSA), and financial operations for enterprises.

The combined company will be led by Sam Swan as Chief Executive Officer and will serve over 800 customers across North America and Europe with approximately 80 employees across three offices.

One platform from closed deal to collected cash

The combination of TaskRay, Cloud Coach, and JustOn brings together complementary Salesforce-native solutions to address a significant market opportunity. TaskRay provides AI-powered customer onboarding and project management; Cloud Coach delivers professional services automation (PSA), portfolio and resource management; and JustOn connects billing, invoicing, and project financials.

Together, the companies will deliver greater value to existing customers through expanded capabilities and shared expertise, while building toward a unified, AI-powered customer delivery platform. The vision is to transform the entire post-sale lifecycle, from closed deal to collected cash, helping enterprises accelerate customer outcomes, improve operational efficiency, and unlock revenue faster.

Built for an AI-first future

TaskRay was among the first Salesforce ISVs to introduce autonomous AI workflows and MCP technology, including one of the first ten ISV MCP servers on AppExchange. Building on this momentum, the combined company will advance agentic AI to automate routine delivery and billing tasks, freeing teams to focus on strategy and customer relationships. Additional AI capabilities are planned for the first half of 2027.

Continuity for customers and partners

For existing customers, nothing changes today. All three businesses will continue to offer the same products, support teams, and partner programs without disruption. Over time, customers will benefit from expanded capabilities as the companies bring their solutions together into a more unified platform.

"We see significant value in bringing the businesses together and believe the combination will create a compelling joint offering, extending the value of best-in-class solutions built on Salesforce," said Daan Visscher, Partner at Main & Chairman of Cloud Coach's Supervisory Board. "The collective businesses have built deep expertise in the Salesforce ecosystem, and customers will benefit from a unified best-of-breed solution spanning the entire post-sale cycle. We look forward to working closely with the combined team to support a successful integration and realize the full potential of the combined offering."

"Together, the three companies share a vision to fundamentally change how enterprises manage customer delivery on Salesforce," said Sam Swan, CEO. "From the moment a customer signs a contract to the final payment, we see an opportunity to connect the people, projects, and processes behind the scenes. By connecting every stage of customer delivery and putting AI to work in practical ways, we can help businesses operate more efficiently, accelerate growth, and deliver better experiences for their customers."

"Our highest priority remains delivering exceptional value to the customers who trust our people and products every day. What excites me most is the opportunity to build on that foundation, combining our expertise, expanding our capabilities, and accelerating investment in AI to help our customers achieve even greater success."

About Main Capital Partners

https://main.nl/Main Capital Partners is a software investor managing private equity funds across the Benelux, DACH, the Nordics, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with approximately EUR 12 billion in assets under management. With over 20 years of experience, Main works closely with management teams to achieve profitable growth and create larger international software groups. Main has approximately 105 employees across seven offices and maintains an active portfolio of over 55 software companies.

About TaskRay

https://taskray.com/TaskRay is an AI-powered project management platform built natively on Salesforce. TaskRay helps enterprise teams accelerate customer onboarding and implementation with purpose-built templates, standardized workflows, and automation that reduces manual work and streamlines delivery. Enterprise organizations in technology, healthcare, financial services, and hospitality industries rely on TaskRay to manage customer delivery at scale, including FlashParking, Greystar, Basic-Fit International, Commerce Bank, AON, Charles Schwab Bank, ZRS Management, Rockwell Automation, and Truveris.

About Cloud Coach

https://www.cloudcoach.com/Cloud Coach is a provider of professional services automation (PSA), project management, and customer success software built natively on Salesforce. With robust functionality for project portfolio management, resource planning, and time tracking, Cloud Coach helps organizations deliver projects on time and within budget.

About JustOn

https://www.juston.comFounded in 2010 and based in Jena, Germany, JustOn develops Salesforce-native software that automates financial processes from billing and invoicing to payment management and accounting. This helps organizations stay compliant and audit-ready. JustOn serves more than 300 organizations across software, media, real estate, logistics, and other industries.

Nothing contained in this Press Release is intended to project, predict, guarantee, or forecast the future performance of any investment. This Press Release is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities or to invest in any funds or other investment vehicles managed by Main Capital Partners or any other person.

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