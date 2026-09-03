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Mind With Heart Robotics Brings AnAn Panda Robot to Europe at IFA Berlin 2026

03 settembre 2026 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree expands into Europe with distributor partnerships in Germany and Belgium

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind With Heart Robotics Co., Ltd. today announced the European launch of its AnAn panda robot, marking the product's debut at IFA Berlin's official Robots on the Runway showcase. The launch follows AnAn's recognition as a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Artificial Intelligence category. The company will also debut its Duncan Series companion robots in Europe, which are not just for neurodivergent children, but also for typically developing children in their early education.

"Bringing AnAn to Europe is an important next step for us," said Dr. Jiaming Zhang, Founder and CEO of Mind With Heart Robotics. "We are actively seeking channel partners across the region."

AnAn Makes Its IFA DebutAnAn will appear as part of Robots on the Runway, an IFA flagship program taking place on September 5, 2026 on the Creator Stage at Palais am Funkturm in Berlin. The presentation will introduce AnAn as a lifelike companion robot designed for companionship and elderly support. Attendees will see a live demonstration of AnAn's full-body tactile sensing system, with the robot responding to touch through gentle movements and emotional feedback, along with its proactive interaction and gentle reminder functions and its ability to learn a user's interaction habits over time through long-term memory.

European Distribution and Channel OpportunityMind With Heart Robotics has signed distributor agreements in Germany and Belgium, with AnAn going on sale in September 2026 at overseas retail pricing between $1,000 and $1,500. A production run of 100 units has been completed, with samples available for immediate shipment to channel partners.

A dedicated European repair and after-sales center in Belgium supports all European customers, and a B2B version of AnAn includes secure dashboards tracking behavioral trends and interaction patterns for care providers.

About Mind With Heart Robotics Co., Ltd.Mind With Heart Robotics develops emotionally intelligent companion robots across multiple form factors designed for emotional support, elderly companionship, children's well-being, and institutional care, guided by its mission to Heal The World. The company's innovations are backed by a patent portfolio of more than 30 filings and 18 patents granted to date.

Media Contact: Doris Hu, doris@wxbionics.com

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