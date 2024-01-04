UniFAHS Raises USD 1.4 Million in Seed Funding to Scale Bacteriophage Technology for Sustainable Agriculture

BANGKOK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFAHS, a trailblazing biotechnology company specialising in phage technology for sustainable agriculture and food safety, today announced it has raised over USD 1.4 million in its seed funding round. This significant step propels the company forward in its mission of growth and transforming food production using environmentally friendly and sustainable approaches.

The funding round, led by A2D Ventures and supported by contributions from Asian Development Bank Ventures (ADB Ventures) and InnoSpace (Thailand), underscores the strong confidence in UniFAHS's innovative approach and future potential. A2D Ventures is a prominent community-led early-stage investing platform that aims to tackle fragmentation and democratise access to investment opportunities.

"We are thrilled to lead and syndicate this strategic investment opportunity in UniFAHS, recognising the synergies between their groundbreaking technology and the founders' scientific prowess. This investment underscores our confidence in Thai founders and Thailand-based startups' potential to redefine and recreate industries, offering solutions that can be exported to global markets and achieve substantial growth quickly," says Ankit Upadhyay, Founder and CEO of A2D Ventures.

Co-founded by Dr Kitiya Vongkamjan, a distinguished Cornell University alumna and leading figure in phage research and food safety, and Chalita Wongpukdee, who brings expertise in agribusiness marketing and sales with extensive connections in agriculture, food, feed, and animal health, UniFAHS's patented phage solutions are at the forefront of combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and promoting climate-friendly agricultural practices. Dr Vongkamjan shares, "Our vision at UniFAHS is to create a sustainable future for food production. This funding is a financial boost and a strong endorsement of our phage technology's potential to revolutionise the agriculture and food safety sectors."

Recognised as one of the Top 10 Livestock Management startups globally by StartUs Insights in 2023, Dr Vongkamjan and her team continue to further groundbreaking research and sustainable food production to redefine the biotechnology landscape. This investment serves as a catalyst that will enable the company to expand its production capacity and extend its reach across Southeast and South Asia by working closely with its distribution partners to expand the customer segments by 20% in 2024 to impact the world's food production significantly.

As UniFAHS embarks on a journey of growth and expansion, ADB Ventures has emerged as a critical partner, contributing financial support and a wealth of experience and global connections – with both companies sharing a united commitment to prioritising environmentally friendly and socially responsible practices in the pursuit of economic growth.

"UniFAHS's innovative solutions represent a transformative opportunity in the agriculture and food sectors, significantly reducing our dependence on antibiotics. We believe UniFAHS has the potential to make a considerable impact on the climate in the region. We are enthusiastic about supporting UniFAHS's expansion across Asia," expressed Thitirat Sittakaradej, Investment Specialist at ADB Ventures.

To date, UniFAHS has successfully secured partnerships with the world's top poultry producers in the region. By harnessing the power of phages, UniFAHS offers a game-changing approach to addressing pressing challenges for bacterial control and tackling antimicrobial resistance issues in agriculture and animal health.

InnoSpace (Thailand) also emphasised its strategic commitment: "Our investment in UniFAHS is driven by a commitment to fostering sustainable solutions for global challenges. We are excited to support UniFAHS's journey to empower the team to expedite developing and deploying its cutting-edge phage solutions."

Join Our Journey:

About UniFAHS

UniFAHS is a pioneer in applying phage technology, ensuring the sustainable production of safe foods from farm to fork, promoting the holistic concept of "One Health", and actively combating the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance. The company is dedicated to shaping a brighter and more sustainable future through cutting-edge phage technology to enhance the well-being of communities and ecosystems as a "One-Health" approach.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310955/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unifahs-raises-usd-1-4-million-in-seed-funding-to-scale-bacteriophage-technology-for-sustainable-agriculture-302026162.html