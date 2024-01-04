Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:14 Epstein, dalle carte desecretate del processo i nomi di Clinton, Trump e il principe Andrea

10:46 Incidente per Susanna Tamaro: "Potevo morire, che gioia essere viva"

10:36 Assegno unico e universale, pagamenti dal 17 gennaio: il calendario

09:45 Iran, Raisi accusa: "Israele vuole destabilizzare la regione". Bilancio strage scende a 84 morti

08:59 Ultime ore di bel tempo: in arrivo piogge torrenziali, neve e freddo

08:16 Terremoto oggi Ancona, nella notte scossa di magnitudo 3 in provincia

07:49 Israele, al via nuova missione di Blinken: obiettivo evitare escalation

07:12 Infarto e ictus, fare colazione presto e non cenare tardi riduce rischi

07:04 Assegno di inclusione, Inps: dal 26 gennaio al via primi accrediti

07:01 Giorgia Meloni, oggi alle 11 conferenza stampa: premier pronta a rispondere a tutto campo

00:06 Primarie Usa, Trump chiede a Corte Suprema di annullare decisione Colorado

23:55 Roma-Cremonese, Mourinho contro Massimo Mauro

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

UniFAHS Raises USD 1.4 Million in Seed Funding to Scale Bacteriophage Technology for Sustainable Agriculture

04 gennaio 2024 | 10.25
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BANGKOK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFAHS, a trailblazing biotechnology company specialising in phage technology for sustainable agriculture and food safety, today announced it has raised over USD 1.4 million in its seed funding round. This significant step propels the company forward in its mission of growth and transforming food production using environmentally friendly and sustainable approaches.

The funding round, led by A2D Ventures and supported by contributions from Asian Development Bank Ventures (ADB Ventures) and InnoSpace (Thailand), underscores the strong confidence in UniFAHS's innovative approach and future potential. A2D Ventures is a prominent community-led early-stage investing platform that aims to tackle fragmentation and democratise access to investment opportunities.

"We are thrilled to lead and syndicate this strategic investment opportunity in UniFAHS, recognising the synergies between their groundbreaking technology and the founders' scientific prowess. This investment underscores our confidence in Thai founders and Thailand-based startups' potential to redefine and recreate industries, offering solutions that can be exported to global markets and achieve substantial growth quickly," says Ankit Upadhyay, Founder and CEO of A2D Ventures.

Co-founded by Dr Kitiya Vongkamjan, a distinguished Cornell University alumna and leading figure in phage research and food safety, and Chalita Wongpukdee, who brings expertise in agribusiness marketing and sales with extensive connections in agriculture, food, feed, and animal health, UniFAHS's patented phage solutions are at the forefront of combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and promoting climate-friendly agricultural practices. Dr Vongkamjan shares, "Our vision at UniFAHS is to create a sustainable future for food production. This funding is a financial boost and a strong endorsement of our phage technology's potential to revolutionise the agriculture and food safety sectors."

Recognised as one of the Top 10 Livestock Management startups globally by StartUs Insights in 2023, Dr Vongkamjan and her team continue to further groundbreaking research and sustainable food production to redefine the biotechnology landscape. This investment serves as a catalyst that will enable the company to expand its production capacity and extend its reach across Southeast and South Asia by working closely with its distribution partners to expand the customer segments by 20% in 2024 to impact the world's food production significantly.

As UniFAHS embarks on a journey of growth and expansion, ADB Ventures has emerged as a critical partner, contributing financial support and a wealth of experience and global connections – with both companies sharing a united commitment to prioritising environmentally friendly and socially responsible practices in the pursuit of economic growth.

"UniFAHS's innovative solutions represent a transformative opportunity in the agriculture and food sectors, significantly reducing our dependence on antibiotics. We believe UniFAHS has the potential to make a considerable impact on the climate in the region. We are enthusiastic about supporting UniFAHS's expansion across Asia," expressed Thitirat Sittakaradej, Investment Specialist at ADB Ventures.

To date, UniFAHS has successfully secured partnerships with the world's top poultry producers in the region. By harnessing the power of phages, UniFAHS offers a game-changing approach to addressing pressing challenges for bacterial control and tackling antimicrobial resistance issues in agriculture and animal health.

InnoSpace (Thailand) also emphasised its strategic commitment: "Our investment in UniFAHS is driven by a commitment to fostering sustainable solutions for global challenges. We are excited to support UniFAHS's journey to empower the team to expedite developing and deploying its cutting-edge phage solutions."

Join Our Journey:

https://unifahs.com/phage@unifahs.com

About UniFAHS

UniFAHS is a pioneer in applying phage technology, ensuring the sustainable production of safe foods from farm to fork, promoting the holistic concept of "One Health", and actively combating the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance. The company is dedicated to shaping a brighter and more sustainable future through cutting-edge phage technology to enhance the well-being of communities and ecosystems as a "One-Health" approach.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310955/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unifahs-raises-usd-1-4-million-in-seed-funding-to-scale-bacteriophage-technology-for-sustainable-agriculture-302026162.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza approvvigionamento di fondi funding company forward cibo
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi invernali al via
News to go
Sextortion, casi in aumento
News to go
Iran, doppio attacco al cimitero dove è sepolto Soleimani: decine di morti
News to go
Giappone, aereo in fiamme ad Haneda: 5 morti, 400 passeggeri tratti in salvo
News to go
Coppa Italia, oggi Atalanta-Sassuolo e Roma-Cremonese
News to go
Giappone, nuova scossa di terremoto
News to go
In Gb medici specializzandi in sciopero per 6 giorni
News to go
Boom di turisti in Italia, +8,1%: sono più di prima della pandemia
News to go
Israele-Hamas, si teme escalation: oggi Consiglio di sicurezza dell'Onu
News to go
G7, al via presidenza italiana
News to go
Meteo Italia news, previsioni settimana da oggi
News to go
Concessioni, lo stop di Mattarella: "Rilevanti perplessità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza