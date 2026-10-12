Elite women cyclists gear up for three-stage Tour of Chongming Island

The Tour of Chongming Island

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tour of Chongming Island, a premier elite women's multi-stage road cycling race, is being held between October 9 and October 11, bringing together elite cyclists, amateur riders, and fans for a celebration of sport, sustainability and local culture.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The race is jointly organized by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the General Administration of Sport of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, and hosted by the Chinese Cycling Association, the Shanghai Municipal Sports Bureau and the Chongming District People's Government. The Shanghai Cycling Association and Shanghai Wansheng Culture & Sports Industry Co Ltd are co-organizers.

The race opens on October 9 with the 110.4-kilometer Chongzhong Stage, a city circuit race. On October 10, riders will tackle the 129.4-kilometer Chongdong Stage, starting at Changxing Island Country Park and passing through the center of Chenjia Town in Dongpatan, a populous section among riders in previous editions. The race concludes on October 11 with the 108.6-kilometer Chongxi Stage.

The three-stage race features professional teams competing for the overall title and distinctive leader's jerseys, with a stage winner crowned each day. Riders will cover more than 100 kilometers per stage, with the action expected to include sprint finishes, breakaways and tactical battles.

The route passes several of Chongming's landmarks and natural attractions, including the Shanghai Yangtze River Bridge, Dongtan Wetland, Xisha Pearl Lake, Chongming New City Park and Changxing Island Country Park.

The event also forms part of the qualification pathway for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with riders competing for valuable qualification points.

Following the Tour of Chongming Island, Olympic medalists and UCI world champions will take to the track at the 2026 Tissot UCI Track World Championships, held October 14-18.

The competition will extend beyond the track. The venue will feature a bazaar of local specialties and a tourism experience centre, while free shuttle buses will connect central Shanghai with the venue.

Chongming offers visitors a different side of Shanghai, with forested landscapes, waterfront scenery and plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities. As more major sporting events come to the island, sport is becoming an increasingly important part of its tourism scene, bringing together cycling, culture, commerce and local life.

Apart from carnivals and other activities, ticket holders and participants are also eligible for discounts at major shopping areas.

Contact person: Ms. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

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