From Connection to Impact: SINBON Electronics Brings the Invisible Links Behind Everyday Life to electronica and SPS 2026

MUNICH and NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, millions of people rely on technologies that quietly work together. The data center, the charging station, the hospital and the factory floor are linked more closely than ever, and each depends on the connections that carry power and data between them. SINBON Electronics, a global provider of customized interconnect and system integration solutions, will show how those connections create real impact at electronica 2026 in Munich (November 10–13) and SPS Smart Production Solutions 2026 in Nuremberg (November 24–26). From renewable energy and e-mobility to energy-efficient automation, SINBON's solutions help customers move toward a low-carbon future.

electronica 2026 | Munich, November 10-13

From data centers to hospital wards, and from rooftops to roadsides, SINBON's solutions sit inside the systems people depend on every day. Customized connectors power AI servers, cabling solutions for solar and energy storage systems help bring clean power to homes and the grid, EV charging cables and battery swapping cabinets keep vehicles and autonomous devices moving, diagnostic imaging cables support accurate scans, and robotics interconnect solutions keep collaborative robots at work. At electronica, visitors will see how each connection leads to real impact, and how, together with its partners, SINBON is turning every connection into a step toward a more sustainable future.

SPS 2026 | Nuremberg, November 24-26

At SPS, the focus moves from connections to complete systems. Under the theme "Engineering Connections. Empowering the AI Smart City.", SINBON will show how its end-to-end solutions, from design to full system integration, keep a smart city running: driving precision and productivity on the factory floor through semiconductor equipment, automation and robotics; supporting construction and agricultural machinery in the field; keeping transportation moving; and managing energy and cooling for the data centers behind AI.

Connections That Last

Since 1989, SINBON has grown from a component specialist into a full solution partner. With operations across Asia, Europe and the Americas, it combines local engineering support with global manufacturing and rigorous quality standards.

Today, SINBON works with customers from the first concept, bringing application engineering, system integration and manufacturing together to turn complex requirements into reliable, scalable solutions. As a sustainable solution provider, it considers environmental impact from the earliest design stage. SINBON now invites more partners to join its problem-solving network because meaningful impact is never created alone.

Visit us at:

electronica 2026

Messe München | Hall A3, Booth 341 | November 10-13, 2026 | Munich, Germany

SPS Smart Production solutions 2026

Nuremberg Exhibition Centre | Hall 10, Booth 325 | November 24-26, 2026 | Nuremberg, Germany

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