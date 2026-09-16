BC.GAME Heads to SBC Summit Lisbon With Global Growth Strategy in the Spotlight

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME - the award-winning global online entertainment platform - will make its return to Lisbon in a few weeks time for this year's SBC Summit, as the company looks to build on its vision for future international growth.

Throughout the event, BC.GAME will be discussing the continued evolution of BC Engine, its rewards ecosystem which applies a crypto staking-inspired model to reward distribution.

Launched in April 2026, players can earn $BC - BC.Game's USD-pegged token - by placing bets via the BC.GAME platform. The system then distributes rewards to players based on their holdings, creating an ongoing participation mechanism linked to the wider ecosystem performance.

Throughout the event, the BC.GAME team will also be spotlighting its sports betting offering at Booth D206, showcasing its coverage across major global sporting events, esports competitions and regional markets.

Taking place at Feira Internacional de Lisboa from 29 September to 1 October, SBC Summit will bring together operators, suppliers and other stakeholders from across the global betting and gaming industry.

For BC.GAME, SBC Summit will provide an opportunity to bring those different strands of its growth strategy together, with conversations spanning product development, market expansion, sportsbook, casino and potential commercial partnerships.

Adrian Chen, Senior Legal Counsel at BC.GAME, said: "SBC Summit is one of the biggest events in the iGaming calendar, providing a great opportunity to meet with partners, exchange ideas and participate in fruitful conversations about where the sector is heading over the next 12 months.

"BC.GAME has continued to evolve significantly, both in terms of our product offering and our ambitions across international markets. Attending SBC Summit gives us a fantastic opportunity to share more about that journey and, importantly, to hear from partners about the opportunities and challenges that they are facing around the world.

"We're looking forward to meeting industry colleagues in Lisbon and exploring how we can work together as BC.GAME enters its next phase of development."

BC.GAME has recently expanded its offering across major global sports, esports and regional markets, while its integration of BETBY into BC Engine earlier this year has further strengthened its sportsbook ecosystem.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME was launched in 2017 as a crypto-focused online entertainment platform and today offers a mix of casino games, sports and esports content to an international audience. The platform supports deposits and withdrawals in a wide range of digital assets, alongside selected traditional methods, and incorporates mechanisms such as provably fair verification and token-based rewards. With the Best Crypto Casino title at the SiGMA Central Europe Awards 2025, BC.GAME further consolidates its position as a long-term player in the crypto entertainment segment.

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