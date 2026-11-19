LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Isomorphic Labs, an AI-first drug design and development company, and MSD, trade name of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA, today announced a research collaboration that brings together Isomorphic Labs' AI approach to drug discovery with MSD's rich proprietary data resources and deep discovery experience.

The companies will collaborate to discover therapeutic small molecule candidates against an oncology target of strategic importance.

Isomorphic Labs will perform in silico predictions and deliver molecular designs, applying its proprietary drug design engine (IsoDDE) incorporating select high-quality proprietary data sets supplied by MSD for the purpose of this collaboration. MSD will be responsible for preclinical and clinical development, as well as manufacturing and commercialisation of any products derived from the collaboration.

Under the terms of the agreement, Isomorphic Labs will receive an upfront payment from MSD and be eligible for payments based on the achievement of specified research, development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales. Isomorphic Labs also receives an option to co-fund development activities in return for elevated royalties.

"Through this collaboration with MSD, we will apply our world-leading drug design engine to unlock significant discovery progress," said Sarah Skerratt, Chief Research Officer, Isomorphic Labs. "By leveraging the generative and predictive power of the IsoDDE to address this challenging program, this collaboration highlights our companies' shared commitment to innovation for the benefit of patient populations with unmet needs."

"The key to successfully leveraging AI/ML for molecular invention lies in close coordination of wet-lab and dry-lab functions," said George Addona, senior vice president and head of Discovery, Preclinical Development and Translational Medicine, MSD Research Laboratories.

"By combining MSD's substantial internal data capabilities and discovery expertise with Isomorphic Labs' powerful modeling and compute capabilities, we aim to identify new ways to design and create better candidates faster."

The collaboration highlights the transformative power of bringing together advanced AI, unique data sets and established biopharmaceutical leadership to accelerate the advancement of therapeutic candidates, navigating complex biology with unprecedented speed and precision.

About Isomorphic Labs

Isomorphic Labs was founded in 2021, to transform drug discovery with the power of artificial intelligence, ushering in a new era of biomedical breakthroughs. Isomorphic Labs is led by CEO Sir Demis Hassabis and President Max Jaderberg. Isomorphic Labs has built a world-leading, modality-agnostic drug design engine (IsoDDE) comprised of foundational AI models. The computational drug-design system provides the predictive fidelity required to navigate novel biological systems with unprecedented accuracy.

The company is continually innovating on model architecture and developing cutting-edge capabilities to advance drug design. Isomorphic Labs is headquartered in London and has office locations in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Lausanne, Switzerland. Isomorphic Labs is advancing a broad and ambitious drug design portfolio through partnered programs and wholly owned internal programs. For more information, go to www.isomorphiclabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About MSD

At MSD, known as Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA in the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.msd.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov).

Isomorphic Labs Media Contact:press@isomorphiclabs.com

MSD Media Contacts:

Kimberly Petrillokimberly.petrillo@merck.com

Ned Ehrbarned.ehrbar@merck.com

MSD Investor Contacts:

Peter Dannenbaum(732) 594-1579

Steven Graziano(732) 594-1583

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