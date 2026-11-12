THIRDREALITY Announces Black Friday 2026 Deals on Smart Plugs, Lighting, and Sensors

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRDREALITY today announced its Black Friday 2026 promotions, with featured offers on Smart Plug UZ1 four-packs, A60 Smart Colour Light Bulb ZL4 four-packs, and soil moisture sensors. The selection brings together power monitoring, smart lighting, and sensing products for shoppers expanding their connected homes.

Smart Plug UZ1 Four Pack

See how much power connected devices are using while adding smart control around the home. Smart Plug UZ1 provides real-time power monitoring, and its metering-only mode lets users monitor consumption without remote on/off control. Firmware updates do not require switching connected devices off and back on, keeping power flowing during the update.

Each plug also acts as a Zigbee repeater, helping extend the reach of an existing Zigbee network. The four-pack brings power monitoring and network extension to multiple locations around the home.

Regular price £49.99. Black Friday price: £44.99 for four plugs — equivalent to £11.25 per plug (10% off).

Shop now: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0FLC6VD36

Smart Light Bulb ZL4 Four Pack

Add smart lighting while helping extend an existing Zigbee network. Each Smart Light Bulb ZL4 also acts as a Zigbee repeater, giving the four-pack a role beyond lighting as shoppers expand their connected homes.

Regular price £39.99. Black Friday price: £32.99 for four bulbs — equivalent to £8.25 per bulb (17% off).

Shop now: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0FQ56HZQ8

Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Gen2

Bring soil moisture monitoring into a connected home setup with the Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Gen2, another featured offer in this year's Black Friday selection.

Regular price £19.99. Black Friday price: £11.99 (40% off).

Shop now: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0GHNB78F7

More Smart Home Deals

When and Where to Shop

November 19–30, 2026, on Amazon UK.

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

Media Contact

Tina ZhuMarketing ManagerThird Reality, Inc.info@thirdreality.com

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