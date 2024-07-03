Cerca nel sito
 
2024 Asia's Leading Food Trade Show FHC will Inspire Business Insights Among Numerous Brands.

03 luglio 2024 | 11.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China announced that Australia and New Zealand will be included in the scope of unilateral visa free countries. This is another powerful measure taken by China to promote high-level opening up to overseas after implementing visa free entry policies for 12 countries twice in December last year and March this year. At present, 31 ports in 23 cities and 18 provinces in China have implemented a 72/144 hour visa free transit policy for personnel from 54 countries. As the largest food trade show in Asia, FHC has actively responded to the new visa free entry policy and a series of supportive and open policies for domestic and overseas companies, providing assistance for international enterprises to successfully enter the Chinese market.

On November 10, 2023, the 26th FHC Shanghai Global Food Exhibition successfully concluded at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. The exhibition was hosted by the Shanghai Catering and Cooking Industry Association and Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., and jointly organized by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Food, Native Produce and Animal Husbandry and the All Union Baking Industry Association. It brought together more than 100,000 unique exhibits from 30 countries and regions, 2,500 exhibitors, and an exhibition area of over 170,000 square meters.

The scale of this year has once again upgraded, FHC 2024 will be held concurrently with China Bakery Exhibition, Salon Du Chocolat Shanghai, Shanghai International Canned Food and Raw Materials, Machinery and Equipment Expo, ProWine Shanghai and Shanghai International Franchise Expo. Furthermore, FHC 2024 will expand the exhibition areas to 200,000 square meters for your golden experience on the site. And will attract about 3,000 exhibitors include domestic and overseas. Joint us now to customize your booth with premium service. There are 12 exhibit categories bring you a terrific business opportunities and cover all aspects of hotel, catering and foodservice industries.

FHC 2023 has attracted the exhibition groups from 30 countries and regions, 400 international factories and exhibitors, with approximately 800 participating brands spanning across oceans, are seeking growth. More and more partners are joining hands with FHC, and international pavilions and exhibitors have also highly praised FHC.

For inquiry of booth, Please contact:

Alex NiAlex.ni@imsinoexpo.comWebsite: www.fhcchina.com/en

For more information, Please contact:Lizzy ChenLizzy.chen@imsinoexpo.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2024-asias-leading-food-trade-show-fhc-will-inspire-business-insights-among-numerous-brands-302188793.html

