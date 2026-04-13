ACTO Unveils First Ever Role-based AI SuperAgents Purpose-Built to Orchestrate Work for Life Sciences Field Teams

New category of agentic AI redefines how customer-facing professionals operate—delivering empathetic, connected, and compliant intelligence at scale

TORONTO and NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTO, uniting human intelligence with empathetic AI in Life Sciences, today announced the launch of SuperAgents, an industry-first AI innovation designed to orchestrate work for Life Sciences customer-facing professionals. Unlike traditional AI tools that focus on isolated tasks and workflows, ACTO SuperAgents are purpose-built around the workforce—empowering individuals in their roles with intelligent, contextual, and compliant support.

With the launch of SuperAgents, ACTO is setting a new standard for how AI can truly serve the Life Sciences industry—not as a fragmented collection of tools, but as a cohesive, human-centered force multiplier.

At a time when Life Sciences organizations face mounting pressure to do more with less, many have turned to AI—only to encounter siloed, role-blind solutions that create more complexity than value. ACTO's SuperAgents address this challenge head-on by delivering a fundamentally new approach: role-based AI agents that work alongside individuals instead of within systems.

"We're at a pivotal moment in technological innovation," said Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO. "AI is already transforming drug discovery—cutting years from development timelines and accelerating the delivery of new therapies to market. Our goal is to bring that same velocity to the post-approval phase, equipping customer-facing teams with role-based SuperAgents that automate workflows and free up more time to engage with HCPs—ultimately helping get therapies to the patients waiting in need. Having spent the last decade helping organizations build field excellence through training, coaching, and practice, this is a natural evolution for ACTO—uniting human intelligence with empathetic AI to define the future of work."

ACTO SuperAgents are uniquely designed with empathetic AI, enabling them to understand not just a user's role, but the individual themselves—how they work, what they need, and how to best support them in real time. This deep level of awareness enables SuperAgents to deliver accurate, relevant, and immediate actions through four foundational pillars:

ACTO SuperAgents are preconfigured with role-specific skills to support a wide range of Life Sciences functions, including Sales, Medical, Marketing, Learning & Development, Patient Services, and Market Access. Each SuperAgent is designed using the blueprint one already has - the job description - to simplify work, eliminate friction, and enable professionals to operate at their highest level.

Early adopters are already seeing transformative results. Currax Pharmaceuticals is leveraging ACTO SuperAgents to empower its commercial field organization, including sales representatives and first-line managers.

"With ACTO SuperAgents, our field sales teams get instant access to critical information—from disease state science to compliance policies—without searching across systems," said Lisa Dreher, Director, National Sales Training at Currax Pharmaceuticals. "What once took hours now takes seconds, keeping reps focused in the field. We've accelerated time to field readiness, improved productivity and retention, and boosted confidence in HCP interactions. The feedback from our pilot was immediate—teams called it a game-changer before full rollout."

By shifting the focus from workflows to the workforce, ACTO SuperAgents unlock a new level of performance, enabling Life Sciences professionals to operate with greater efficiency, confidence, and impact. Rather than adding another layer of tools, they serve as a unifying intelligence layer—connecting systems, surfacing insights, and guiding actions in real time.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.acto.com/SuperAgents

Visit www.acto.com, or follow ACTO on LinkedIn for the latest company announcements and news.

About ACTO

Trusted by 14 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies, high-growth biotechs, and leading medtech organizations, ACTO is redefining how therapies reach patients after regulatory approval. We unite human intelligence with empathetic AI through our AI-powered Field Excellence Platform and AI SuperAgents to accelerate product launches, strengthen field execution, and deepen customer engagement. By elevating training and coaching while agentifying up to 30% of the work embedded in customer-facing roles, ACTO frees teams to focus on what matters most: human connection, judgment, and strategic execution. Built to meet the industry's highest regulatory standards, ACTO is FDA 21 CFR Part 11 validated and SOC 2 Type II certified. Learn more at www.acto.com.

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