Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
CCTV+: 8th China-Eurasia Expo opens in Xinjiang

27 giugno 2024 | 13.38
BEIJING, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th China-Eurasia Expo opened on Wednesday morning in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Covering an area of 140,000 square meters, the exhibition center houses pavilions of 23 countries, three regions and one international organization. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are invited as guest countries of honor, and Beijing, Shandong and Sichuan are the guest city and provinces this year.

Three trade and investment matchmaking activities in the fields of food and agricultural products, textiles and clothing, energy, and chemicals will be held among Russia, Central, West and South Asian countries as well as members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during the five-day expo.

As the only state-level, international, and comprehensive exhibition held in Xinjiang for Asian and European countries, the China-Eurasia Expo has been held for seven editions since it was launched in 2011. Cumulatively, over 12,200 exhibitors from more than 70 countries and regions have participated in the event, attracting a combined total of 2.16 million visitors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449775/image_5016366_34907878.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449776/image_5016366_34908034.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-8th-china-eurasia-expo-opens-in-xinjiang-302184442.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
