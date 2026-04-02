ELEGOO to Showcase New Products and Real-World 3D Printing Applications at RAPID + TCT 2026

SHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, will be exhibiting at RAPID + TCT 2026 from April 14–16, 2026 at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston. At Booth 1215, ELEGOO will showcase its new large-format resin printer Jupiter 2 and new ecosystem products, while presenting real-world 3D printing applications by Jupiter 2 and other printers across consumer, creative, and professional use cases.

3D Printers That Make Things Happen

At the show, ELEGOO will present a lineup of hero products, remote control Matrix APP and Nexprint 3D model platform, forming an integrated 3D printing ecosystem. New products include resin printer Jupiter 2 and ecosystem accessories offering new solutions. Jupiter 2 is designed to meet growing demand for larger, more precise resin printing. It features a build volume of 302.40 × 161.98 × 300.00 mm, enabling users to produce larger models or batch-print multiple parts in one job. The lineup also includes Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, Saturn 4 Ultra 16K, and OrangeStorm Giga, along with filaments and accessories.

Versatile Real-World 3D Printing Applications

Visitors will experience how 3D printing translates into practical outcomes through a wide range of application-driven displays. Featured models will include gaming figures and props, large-scale robotic builds, functional storage solutions, dental models, jewelry prototypes, and everyday accessories such as phone stands. Together, these examples demonstrate how 3D printing enables users to move seamlessly from idea to functional object.

To further extend these capabilities, ELEGOO will host a special "Print What You Scan" event on April 15 (6:30 PM - 9:30 PM, EDT) at the Westin Boston Seaport District. The session will demonstrate how 3D scanning integrates with printing to unlock more real-world applications, alongside workshops, Q&A sessions, and community activities with creators.

Welcome to Experience

By grounding its showcase in tangible use cases, ELEGOO highlights the growing role of 3D printing as an accessible and versatile tool for creation, problem-solving, and personalization.

ELEGOO welcomes all consumers, media, creators, educators, industry partners to visit Booth 1215 to explore these applications, experience the products and discuss collaboration opportunities.

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 150 countries and regions. In 2025, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and over 430,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

For more information, please visit Elegoo and social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok, Discord and Reddit.

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