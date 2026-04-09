Host City Bids Open for The Games Of The Future 2028 to 2030

Phygital International opens host city bidding, inviting cities to take a leading role in the future of sport as phygital competition continues to grow worldwide.

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DUBAI, UAE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phygital International (PI), the global promoter of phygital sports and rights holder of the Games of the Future, has officially opened the bidding process for host cities for the 2028, 2029 and 2030 editions of the Games of the Future, the world's leading phygital sports event.

Blending immersive digital gameplay with real-world physical competition, the Games of the Future is a global platform designed to re-engage the digital generation with physical activity and sport. At its core, the event uses phygital disciplines to bridge the gap between virtual and traditional sport - motivating young audiences to move from screens into active participation, and fostering long-term engagement with healthy, active lifestyles.

For host cities, the Games represent a strategic tool to strengthen grassroots and elite sports ecosystems, increase youth participation in physical activity, and promote public health outcomes. At the same time, the event accelerates innovation agendas by integrating advanced technologies, digital platforms, and next-generation entertainment formats - positioning host cities as leaders at the intersection of sport, technology, and youth culture.

Interested cities and organizations are invited to participate in a competitive international process to host one of the fastest-growing global sporting events, with the first milestone requiring the submission of a Letter of Intent by 1 July 2026. Bidding cities must secure early endorsement from a relevant governmental or official authority, with further requirements and timelines to be shared as the process progresses.

The opening of the bidding process follows the recent success of the Games of the Future 2025 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, which brought together more than 40,000 spectators on-site and delivered significant global reach and engagement. According to an independent IPSOS report, the event generated 461 million broadcast views, with 137 million unique viewers and 59 million hours of watch time, alongside a further 388 million views across social media platforms.

This level of engagement positions the Games of the Future alongside established international competitions, underlining both the scale of its global audience and the accelerating momentum of the phygital movement. It also highlights the event's strong appeal to a young and highly engaged demographic, with 90% of viewers aged between 18–34.

With momentum continuing into the Games of the Future 2026, set to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from 29 July to 9 August, and strong interest already demonstrated in the ongoing 2027 host city selection process - including bids from Brazil, Serbia and Uzbekistan - the opening of bids for 2028–2030 further reinforces the rapid international expansion of phygital sport.

"Hosting the Games of the Future offers more than a global event; it provides a platform to drive youth engagement, accelerate digital transformation and strengthen international visibility through sport and technology," said John Hewitt, International Marketing & Communications Director at Phygital International. ""Building on the success of Abu Dhabi and ahead of Astana this summer, we are inviting ambitious cities to help shape the next chapter of this global movement. We are seeking partner cities with the vision, infrastructure and commitment to deliver an edition of the Games that reflects local culture while contributing to the evolution of sport."

Each edition brings together elite athletes across multiple phygital disciplines, combining physical sport and gaming within a single format. City-wide fan zones, innovation showcases and community activations extend the experience beyond traditional venues and audiences, delivering tangible benefits for host cities across tourism, investment and youth engagement.

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE and member of the Local Organising Committee for the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, said:"Hosting the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 showed that sport is no longer just physical competition, it is where digital capability and human performance converge. Bringing together around 850 competitors from more than 60 nations, the event accelerated youth engagement in high-growth sectors such as gaming, AI and robotics, while creating a global platform for industry collaboration. In doing so, it established Abu Dhabi as a credible benchmark for how future host cities can translate this format into economic impact and technological advancement."

Host cities are selected through a competitive international bidding process, assessed against a comprehensive set of criteria including infrastructure readiness, delivery capability, digital innovation, legacy planning, community engagement and alignment with the values of phygital sport.

All bids are evaluated by an independent expert committee convened by Phygital International, bringing together specialists from sport, technology, event delivery and governance to ensure a transparent, robust and merit-based selection process.

For more information on hosting the Games of the Future from 2028 onwards, visit phygitalinternational.com or contact team@phygitalinternational.com.

Notes to Editors:

About Phygital International (PI):

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian and rights holder of the Games of the Future and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

For further information please visit https://Phygitalinternational.com or contact us at: press@phygitalinternational.com

About the Games of the Future (GOTF):

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 were held in Abu Dhabi while the Games of the Future 2026, will be held in Astana.

For more information please visit: https://gofuture.games/

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