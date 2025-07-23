circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Infosys: Industry-leading Sequential Growth of 2.6% in CC, Driven by Differentiated Value Proposition in Enterprise AI

23 luglio 2025 | 14.17
LETTURA: 13 minuti

- Large Deal Wins at $3.8 Billion with 55% Net New; Demonstrating Deep Competitive Advantage in Consolidation Play- FY26 Revenue Guidance Revised to 1%-3% and Margin Guidance Retained at 20%-22%

BENGALURU, India, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $4,941 million in Q1 revenues, year-on-year growth of 3.8% and sequential growth of 2.6% in constant currency. Operating margin was at 20.8%. Free cash flow generation was strong at $884 million, 109.3% of net profit. TCV of large deal wins was $3.8 billion, with 55% net new. ROE improved by 140 bps to 30.4%.

"Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities, the success in client consolidation decisions, and the dedication of our over 300,000 employees," said Salil Parekh, CEOand MD. "Our large deal wins of $3.8 billion reflect our distinct competitive positioning and deep client relationships," he added.

2.6% QoQ3.8% YoY CC Growth  

20.8% Operating Margin

8.6% YoYEPS Increase (₹ terms)

$3.8 Bn Large Deal TCV(55% Net New)

$884 Mn Free Cash Flow

Guidance for FY26:

Key highlights:

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025

"Q1 performance is a clear reflection of our unwavering focus on multiple fronts resulting in strong growth at 2.6% QoQ, resilient margins at 20.8% and EPS increase of 8.6% YoY. We continue to leverage Project Maximus to make investments in strategic priorities to drive profitable growth and enhance shareholder value," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. "Cash flow conversion was well above 100% for the fifth consecutive quarter. The impact of currency volatility was effectively managed through our proactive hedging strategy," he added.

Client wins & Testimonials

Recognitions & Awards

Read more about our Awards & Recognitions here.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, our future financial or operating performance, and the McCamish cybersecurity incident are forward looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid working model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, the outcome of pending litigation, the amount of any additional costs resulting directly or indirectly from the McCamish cybersecurity incident, and the outcome of the government investigation. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Infosys Limited and subsidiariesExtracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at:

(Dollars in millions)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3,202

2,861

Current investments

887

1,460

Trade receivables

3,780

3,645

Unbilled revenue

1,588

1,503

Other current assets

1,787

1,890

Total current assets

11,244

11,359

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets

2,223

2,235

Goodwill and other Intangible assets

1,666

1,505

Non-current investments

1,241

1,294

Unbilled revenue

262

261

Other non-current assets

811

765

Total non-current assets

6,203

6,060

Total assets

17,447

17,419

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade payables

422

487

Unearned revenue

994

994

Employee benefit obligations

385

340

Other current liabilities and provisions

3,353

3,191

Total current liabilities

5,154

5,012

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

693

675

Other non-current liabilities

480

477

Total non-current liabilities

1,173

1,152

Total liabilities

6,327

6,164

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company

11,069

11,205

Non-controlling interests

51

50

Total equity

11,120

11,255

Total liabilities and equity

17,447

17,419

 

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for:

(Dollars in millions except per equity share data)

3 months ended June 30, 2025

3 months ended June 30, 2024

Revenues

4,941

4,714

Cost of sales

3,416

3,259

Gross profit

1,525

1,455

Operating expenses:

   Selling and marketing expenses

258

232

   Administrative expenses

239

229

Total operating expenses

497

461

Operating profit

1,028

994

Other income, net (3)

110

88

Profit before income taxes

1,138

1,082

Income tax expense

329

318

Net profit (before non-controlling interest)

809

764

Net profit (after non-controlling interest)

809

763

Basic EPS ($)

0.20

0.18

Diluted EPS ($)

0.19

0.18

NOTES:

www.infosys.com

IFRS-INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2025-2026/q1/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdfFact sheet:https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2025-2026/q1/documents/fact-sheet.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-industry-leading-sequential-growth-of-2-6-in-cc-driven-by-differentiated-value-proposition-in-enterprise-ai-302511930.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN35920 en US ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Carfagna: "Ilaria Cavo eletta presidente del Consiglio nazionale di Noi Moderati"
Regionali, Lupi: "Incontro con alleati prossima settimana, primo obiettivo Marche"
Milano, la protesta rumorosa degli operai dalle impalcature in centro - Video
Separazione delle carriere, in Senato esplode la protesta M5s e Pd: "Vergogna" - Video
Roma, bus in fiamme sulla Flaminia Nuova: strada chiusa e vigili del fuoco in azione - Video
Estate 2025, quasi un italiano su 2 andrà in vacanza
News to go
Inflazione, Istat: a giugno sale all'1,7%
News to go
Mototurismo, settore da un milione e mezzo di italiani
Maxi rissa in strada tra ultras del Turris, scattano misure cautelari a Torre del Greco - Video
News to go
Taglio dei vitalizi confermato, respinto ricorso 800 ex deputati
News to go
Da pane a frutta, in 206 Comuni nessun negozio: l'indagine
Siria, Israele attacca Damasco: l'esplosione in diretta tv e la giornalista in fuga - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza