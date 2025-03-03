circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 10:22
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

KIPLING HOSTED AN EXCLUSIVE LONDON EVENT TO CELEBRATE ICONIC COLLECTIONS

03 marzo 2025 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ANTWERP, Belgium, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This February, all eyes were on London as Kipling hosted an exclusive event to unveil its latest collection, G.rilla Girlz, while celebrating its most iconic designs. Taking place on February 27 at Village Underground in Shoreditch, this marked Kipling's first-ever event in London, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter for the brand in the UK.

AN IMMERSIVE ACTIVATION EXPERIENCE

As part of a 360-degree marketing activation, the event brought together top influencers, content creators, industry leaders and press for an immersive experience. Village Underground was carefully chosen to reflect the brand's bold and playful energy, featuring a striking setup that blended fur, metallic textures, and dynamic lighting, all paying homage to Kipling's signature monkey mascot.

Beyond the event, Kipling launched a two-week out-of-home campaign, featuring flypostering across key locations in London, Belgium and Spain. The highlight? A giant inflatable of Kipling's signature monkey at King's Cross Station on February 25. To celebrate, Kipling invited fans to join the moment, with a few lucky winners receiving an invitation to the exclusive event.

AMPLIFYING THE KIPLING LIFESTYLE

A social media takeover showcased Kipling's versatile bags in everyday moments, led by top influencers and creators. The G.rilla Girlz collection was designed to match a unique vibe for every woman, making these bags the perfect companions for all lifestyles. The Kipling monkey played a starring role, reinforcing the brand's core values of playfulness, creativity, and self-expression.

Kipling's key retail partners, including Inno (Belgium), El Corte Inglés (Spain) and Galleria (Germany), also activated in-store displays featuring furry installations, bringing the campaign to life in a tactile, engaging way.

ABOUT THE COLLECTION

Kipling is thrilled to introduce the G.rilla Girlz collection, a fresh and outgoing collection that's designed for the now. It's not just about bags, it's a whole vibe. Iconic styles are reimagined with bold colors and smooth recycled satin, designed for the trendsetters who aren't afraid to make a statement - unapologetically Kipling.

ABOUT KIPLING

Kipling is a global lifestyle brand known for combining thoughtful design with effortless style. Since 1987, Kipling has focused on empowering individuals to express themselves boldly and authentically with products that seamlessly blend functionality, quality, and creativity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630646/Kipling_Photo_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630647/Kipling_Photo_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630648/Kipling_Photo_3.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kipling-hosted-an-exclusive-london-event-to-celebrate-iconic-collections-302389302.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Moda Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Donne e lavoro, ultime notizie
News to go
Olio tunisino mette in crisi il settore italiano, l'allarme Coldiretti
News to go
Italia Paese più anziano d'Europa e che invecchia più velocemente
Meloni-Starmer, incontro a Downing Street prima del vertice Ue sull'Ucraina - Video
News to go
Apple, nuove funzionalità per la sicurezza dei minori
News to go
Bitcoin sceso sotto la soglia degli 80mila dollari
News to go
Bonus bebè, a chi spetta e come richiederlo
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Washington: oggi l'incontro con Trump
News to go
Tesla, a gennaio crollano le vendite Europa
News to go
Bollette, in arrivo decreto con nuove misure
News to go
Oggi sciopero dei magistrati
News to go
Malattia misteriosa uccide 53 persone in Congo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza