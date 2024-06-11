Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 10:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

NIRA Dynamics' Wheel Safety solutions would annually prevent hundreds of accidents caused by wheel detachments

11 giugno 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Swedish Tire Safety Council's alarming report on wheel detachment incidents, NIRA Dynamics reaffirms the value of its pioneering Loose Wheel Indicator (LWI) technology. Established in the market since 2017 and currently enhancing over 1 million vehicles, including Audi's fleet, LWI represents a significant leap in automotive safety, offering a proven, software-based solution to mitigate the risks associated with wheel loss.

 

 

The urgency for innovative safety solutions has never been more critical, as the council's report sheds light on the 30,000 wheels detaching annually in Sweden, contributing to roughly 900 traffic accidents. Leveraging the widespread adoption and success of LWI technology, NIRA Dynamics is at the forefront of addressing this issue through advanced sensor analytics and real-time driver alerts.

By utilizing the vehicle's existing wheel speed sensors, LWI detects the early signs of wheel loosening. This seamless integration and continuous monitoring system have made LWI a cost-effective and easily deployable safety feature for manufacturers like Audi and Zeekr, demonstrating significant reductions in the incidence of wheel detachment.

Already on the market, preventing accidents

With LWI's established presence since 2017, its contribution to road safety is tangible. For drivers, LWI provides unmatched confidence and security, dramatically lowering the potential for wheel detachment accidents. For society, a broad application of LWI would pave the way for safer roads and underscore NIRA Dynamics' commitment to pioneering sustainable safety solutions.

"Since its introduction, LWI has been instrumental in safeguarding over a million drivers, a testament to our vision for a safer automotive future," affirms Jörg Sturmhoebel, Product Manager Wheel Safety at NIRA Dynamics. "The Swedish Tire Safety Council is doing a great job education the public about tire safety, however, there are cost-efficient technologies that can further minimize the number of wheels lost."

Future outlook and call to action

Encouraged by the Swedish Tire Safety Council's findings, NIRA Dynamics continues to innovate in the realm of vehicle safety. The company extends an invitation to automakers and industry stakeholders to explore the benefits of integrating LWI technology, moving closer towards universal road safety through technological excellence. "We truly believe that more car manufacturers could and should benefit from collaborating on tire-related occurrences. The tires and their characteristics are extremely important factors when it comes to traffic safety" says Lisa Åbom, CEO at NIRA Dynamics.

Learn more about LWI: https://www.niradynamics.com/products/loose-wheel-indicator

About NIRA Dynamics: NIRA Dynamics, established 2001 with main office in Linköping/Sweden, is specialized in sensor fusion and vehicle data cloud services. NIRA develops cost-efficient safety and navigation solutions for the global vehicle industry, as well as big data services for the road maintenance industry. Among the customers are Audi, Volkswagen, Honda, Volvo, Stellantis, Renault, BYD, SGMW and Geely.

Contact details:Johan Hägg – Head of Marketing & CommunicationEmail: johan.hagg@niradynamics.sePhone: +46 700 454056

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434270/Loose_Wheel_Indicator_by_NIRA.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434229/LWI_PR_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434230/LWI_PR_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434231/LWI_PR_3.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nira-dynamics-wheel-safety-solutions-would-annually-prevent-hundreds-of-accidents-caused-by-wheel-detachments-302168173.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori ICT Altro ICT Politica_E_PA LWI represents Loose Wheel Indicator its pioneering Loose Wheel Indicator currently enhancing over
Vedi anche
News to go
Affitti brevi, banca dati nazionale entra nel vivo
News to go
Elezioni europee, leader e non solo: risultati dei candidati
News to go
Sicilia, 'Vendemmia Verde': ammesse oltre 2mila aziende
News to go
Antitrust, istruttoria su 8 società farmaco patologie oculari per intesa restrittiva
News to go
Temporali al Nord, sole al Sud
News to go
Decarbonizzazione è importante per il 73% delle pmi italiane
News to go
Ombrellone e lettino, i prezzi medi in Italia
News to go
Fascicolo sanitario elettronico 2.0, cos'è
News to go
Europee 2024, come si vota
News to go
Frenano le vendite al dettaglio in Italia
News to go
Europee 2024, oggi Irlanda e Repubblica Ceca al voto
News to go
Ristorazione, rinnovato contratto: riguarda oltre 1 mln di lavoratori e lavoratrici


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza