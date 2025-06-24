Nordic Semiconductor acquires Memfault, launches the first complete chip-to-cloud platform for lifecycle management of connected products

Becomes the first semiconductor company to combine best-in-class hardware, software, and cloud services – transforming how connected products are built, deployed, and upgraded to address rapidly evolving requirements and increasing software complexity.

OSLO, Norway, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Semiconductor, a global leader in low-power wireless connectivity solutions, today announces the acquisition of its long-term partner, Memfault Inc., the market-leading cloud platform provider for large-scale deployments of connected products. This marks a major leap in Nordic's evolution - from a hardware supplier to a complete solution partner.

Nordic now provides a comprehensive platform that simplifies development and accelerates time-to-market. Throughout the product lifecycle, continuous software upgrades strengthen the security, performance, power consumption, and functionality of products in the field. This allows customers to focus on innovation – free from the burden of navigating fragmented and complex IoT ecosystems.

Empowering product development through simplicity and scale

Memfault has established itself as the leading platform provider for device observability and management, and secure over-the-air (OTA) software updates to ensure the highest device reliability without field returns. It is trusted by a growing developer community and customers to monitor, maintain, and scale connected products. Nordic will integrate Memfault's capabilities across its complete product portfolio and into its existing nRF Cloud services platform, creating a significantly more powerful solution.

Building the future of innovative connected products

"This acquisition is a declaration of intent," said Vegard Wollan, CEO of Nordic Semiconductor. "Together, we enable thousands of customers to continuously interact with millions of devices in the field."

"We are setting a new standard in the global semiconductor landscape for integrating hardware, software, tools, and services. By combining Nordic's ultra-low power wireless connectivity solutions with Memfault's cloud services, we are making it faster, simpler, and more secure to develop, maintain, and improve connected products through their entire lifecycle," adds Wollan.

"Nordic's world-class Systems-on-Chip, paired with Memfault's cloud platform, creates an unmatched full-stack solution for connected products," said François Baldassari, CEO of Memfault. "Our shared goal is simple: Free our customers and engineers to innovate while the platform guarantees reliability and insights for millions of products in the field."

Strengthening Nordic's edge AI and security solutions

This acquisition further strengthens Nordic Semiconductor's leadership position in addressing current and future market demands. As IoT nodes become increasingly intelligent through edge AI, and as security standards evolve under frameworks such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act, Nordic's software and cloud services will equip product developers with comprehensive tools to stay ahead of industry and regulatory expectations.

Commitment to continuity and customer trust

Nordic and Memfault share a broad base of mutual customers and common markets. Nordic is committed to supporting every IoT device maker – including all existing Memfault customers – regardless of their choice of hardware. The Memfault platform will continue to thrive, with further enhancements and investments in hardware integration, device management, and advanced AI capabilities.

This acquisition underscores Nordic's commitment to an exceptional customer experience. Nordic's new software services will remove complexity and add value for thousands of customers who can now focus on product innovation. This solution will reduce time-to-market, lower operational costs, and enable our customers to manage their connected products effectively across the entire lifecycle.

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to contact their local Nordic sales representative.

About Nordic Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor is a global leader in low-power wireless connectivity solutions for smart, connected products. From hardware to cloud, Nordic enables brands to build high-performance, ultra-low-power consumption devices in consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial automation. www.nordicsemi.com

About Memfault

Memfault is a leading embedded-device observability and over-the-air (OTA) cloud platform, purpose-built to help hardware companies ship better products, faster. Device manufacturers across consumer, industrial, and medical sectors rely on Memfault to monitor, update, and continuously improve millions of IoT and edge devices at scale.

