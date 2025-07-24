SimCorp will assist AXA in enhancing portfolio monitoring and financial risk management

Highlights:

PARIS, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimCorp, a leading global financial technology company, today announced that AXA will implement the award-winning1SimCorp One platform alongside SimCorp Managed Business Services to improve portfolio monitoring and strengthen financial risks management.

By adopting SimCorp One, AXA's investment and risk management teams will benefit from a real-time, consolidated view of positions across all entities in the group. This helps eliminate operational friction and enables seamless investment monitoring — supporting AXA's investment requirements of its global insurance business with speed and scale.

"By partnering with SimCorp for both technology and business services, we're not just implementing a platform – we will transform how we operate," said Jean-Baptiste Tricot, Group Chief Investment Officer, AXA. "SimCorp's comprehensive approach delivers multiple strategic advantages: it simplifies our technology stack with a single, integrated platform, while SimCorp's Business Services will allow us to focus our teams on activities that deliver greater value to our clients. SimCorp's technology leadership and insurance expertise give us confidence that the platform will scale with our evolving needs."

SimCorp One addresses critical challenges facing the insurance industry, including increasing regulatory complexity, the need for operational efficiency, and demand for integrated technology solutions that support both public and private market investment strategies.

By selecting SimCorp One, AXA gains access to continuous platform innovation, comprehensive data management capabilities, and specialized insurance industry expertise that will support the organization's evolving investment requirements across its global operations.

The platform's unified data model addresses the critical need to balance portfolio management with accounting standards, ensuring consistent risk and investment oversight while supporting compliance with regulatory requirements.

SimCorp's Axioma analytics suite for advanced risk management, embedded in the SimCorp One offer, enables insurers to better manage and optimize portfolio risk exposures.

"We are honored that AXA has chosen us to help transform their global investment operations," said Ralf Schmücker, Senior Managing Director, EMEA, SimCorp. "AXA's decision reinforces SimCorp's position as the preferred partner for insurers seeking to optimize their investment operations while maintaining the highest standards of investment monitoring and risk management. By offering the market's only solution that integrates a front-to-back, multi-asset class system built on a unified data structure, we are well-positioned to tackle these challenges and enable a total portfolio approach."

AXA will utilize SimCorp Managed Business Services for Data Management and Investment Operations. These services will provide timely market and reference data to all platform users and provide comprehensive asset servicing across all AXA assets.

Discover how SimCorp One can help modernize your organization's investment operations, data management, and portfolio management. Visit www.Simcorp.com.

About SimCorp

SimCorp is a provider of industry-leading integrated investment management solutions for the global buy side.

Founded in 1971, with more than 3,500 employees across five continents, SimCorp is a truly global technology leader that empowers more than half of the world's top 100 financial companies through its integrated platform, services, and partner ecosystem.

SimCorp is a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group. As of 2024, SimCorp includes Axioma, the leading provider of risk management and portfolio optimization solutions for the global buy side. For more information, see www.simcorp.com.

About AXA GroupThe AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 154,000 employees serving more than 95 million clients in 50 countries. In 2024, IFRS17 revenues amounted to Euro 110.3 billion and IFRS17 underlying earnings to Euro 8.1 billion. The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 – Bloomberg: CS FP – Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.

The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.

It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

Media Contact: Sean B. Pasternak, Global Communications, SimCorp, +1-647-975-7326, sean.pasternak@simcorp.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2735050/SimCorp_Canada_Inc__SimCorp_will_assist_AXA_in_enhancing_portfol.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.