Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:19
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Yaber Joins IFA 2024 with a Bang: K3 Series Premier Projector Garners 11 Media Awards

11 settembre 2024 | 10.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable achievement, the Yaber K3 Series projector has won 11 prestigious "Best of IFA 2024" and "Most Innovative" awards from major media outlets during IFA, including Trusted Reviews, SlashGear, Android Police, House Digest, Gadgety Awards, Geek Spin, CGMagazine, Android Headlines, TechRadar, Phandroid, and The Shortcut. The news about the K3 series continues to spread across the media landscape, further cementing Yaber's position as a pioneer in entertainment projectors.

Yaber made a powerful entrance at IFA 2024, capturing the attention of the global tech community with its innovative K3 series projectors. As noted by House Digest, "The Yaber K3/K3 Pro is also a step above other projectors thanks to its CoolSwift cooling technology. A U-shaped heat sink and high-performance cooling chips prevent the device from overheating." With breakthroughs in clarity, brightness, and color performance, combined with Yaber's core technologies, the K3 series has won praise from major technology media. Trusted Reviews stated, "If the complaint about home cinema projection is that the sound has never really matched the images, then the Yaber K3 Pro could be one of the first to properly solve it."

Notably, the exceptional sound quality of the K3 series also garnered attention. As CGMagazine observed, "Yaber has focused on sound quality in the Yaber K3 series, partnering with JBL to integrate dual 15W stereo speakers that support Dolby Audio. The K3 Pro takes this a step further by including a subwoofer, addressing the common issue of weak bass in projector audio systems. During the brief demo at the event, the sound quality was indeed impressive, with the projector and subwoofer combination delivering audio that far exceeded what is typically expected from devices of this kind."

TechRadar further highlighted the audio prowess and stated it the coolest projector at IFA, "The Yaber K3 Pro has 30W of JBL-made stereo speaker power in the projector unit already, which is no slouch, but adding the subwoofer takes things to a whole new level. It's no substitute for one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, but this is the only projector sound system I've heard so far that I wouldn't be tempted to add any other speakers to."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502578/IMG_20240907_145733.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yaber-joins-ifa-2024-with-a-bang-k3-series-premier-projector-garners-11-media-awards-302244917.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza outlets during IFA The news about including Trusted Reviews Android Headlines
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza