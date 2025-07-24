Yealink and TÜV SÜD Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Compliance, Security, and Sustainability

XIAMEN, China, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink, the world-leading provider of unified communication and collaboration solutions has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with TÜV SÜD, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification. This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening Yealink's commitment to global compliance, product trust and transparency, and sustainable development across its industry chain and operations.

"We are delighted to partner with Yealink in building a scalable and future-oriented compliance and ESG framework," said Mr. Tom Willemse, Senior Manager of Quality and Technical Management North Asia at TÜV SÜD. "By combining our expertise, we are empowering Yealink to drive responsible innovation that prioritizes security, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship."

Strengthening Governance and Compliance

Yealink is proactively building a robust global compliance framework, having already achieved key certifications including ISO 27001/20000/9001, SOC 2, and GDPR, and is already compliant with emerging regulations such as NIS2 and the EU AI Act. Through this partnership, TÜV SÜD will help Yealink further enhance its management systems and ensure adherence to international standards, reinforcing consistency and compliance worldwide.

Delivering Secure and Compliant Solutions Globally

Yealink is committed to delivering secure, compliant, and future-ready solutions to its global customers. To support this, TÜV SÜD will provide certification services to ensure Yealink's products meet rigorous safety, energy efficiency, and environmental standards. The partnership will also address evolving digital compliance demands, including data privacy, and network security, enabling Yealink to bring reliable, market-ready solutions to customers worldwide.

Advancing Sustainability and Transparency

Sustainability is central to Yealink's strategy. With TÜV SÜD, Yealink is advancing the evaluation of key environmental indicators, including carbon and water footprints, life cycle assessments, and verified disclosures. Leveraging expert training and ongoing knowledge sharing, this partnership will strengthen Yealink's ability to measure, improve, and credibly report on its environmental impact.

"This partnership with TÜV SÜD marks an important step in Yealink's long-term strategy for global expansion," said Dawson Cai, the VP of Product at Yealink. "With the successful completion of our 'Innovate for Trust' European roadshows—highlighting over 15 years of growth and dedication in the European market—and the official launch of our new Singapore global operational headquarters, we are accelerating the development of the global mindset and capabilities needed to support secure, compliant, and sustainable growth worldwide."

Together, TÜV SÜD and Yealink are establishing a forward-looking framework that integrates compliance, security, and sustainability—paving the way for long-term innovation and responsible growth within the global unified communication and collaboration industry.

About Yealink

Yealink (300628.SZ) is a global leader in video conferencing, voice communications, and collaboration solutions. With a presence in over 140 countries and regions, Yealink is recognized as a top-three video conferencing provider and leads the global market in SIP phone shipments.

Yealink has built a solid compliance framework, achieving certifications including ISO 27001/20000/9001, SOC 2, and GDPR, and fully complying with NIS2 and the EU AI Act. To strengthen product security, Yealink applies advanced technologies such as TLS 1.3, 802.1X authentication, and AES-256 encryption, with all Android devices supporting Microsoft's MDEP OS. Yealink has also signed the "Secure by Design" pledge with CISA and conducts regular penetration testing through independent labs. On the supply chain front, Yealink works closely with trusted partners such as Intel and Qualcomm to ensure product reliability, performance, and long-term security.

To learn more about Yealink's security and compliance practices, visit:https://www.yealink.com/en/trust-center

