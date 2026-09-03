HiKOKI Europe Unveils Next Generation of Cordless Nailers, Built to Outperform and Combining Gas-Like Weight with Pneumatic-Like Speed

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiKOKI, a KOKI Group company, today introduced its next generation of cordless nailers for Europe, bringing powerful performance to a cordless system without gas cartridges, hoses or compressors. Built for professional crews, the range combines the speed and driving force users expect from pneumatic fastening with the freedom and flexibility of cordless operation in a lightweight design comparable to a gas nailer.

Professionals across Europe are under growing pressure to complete demanding work efficiently while managing tighter schedules, mobility requirements and persistent workflow interruptions. Traditional gas tools require cartridges and expensive ongoing maintenance, while pneumatic systems add setup, transport and hose-management demands. HiKOKI's next generation cordless nailer platform is designed to remove those barriers without sacrificing the fastening performance professionals rely on – and they're the lightest and fastest battery nailers in the market.

"Today's professional builders shouldn't have to choose between performance and mobility," said Peter Vullinghs, President Europe, KOKI Group. "Our next generation nailers give them both, so they can do their best work in a cost-efficient way while meeting increasingly demanding jobsite expectations. Our new generation of nailers aren't an evolution – they're a revolution."

At the centre of the platform is HiKOKI Air Spring Drive System Plus™, which stores and releases compressed air within the tool itself, delivering fast response, consistent driving power and pneumatic-style performance without an external compressor or hose. The system combines an optimised drive mechanism with advanced tabless battery technology to support faster cycle times, smoother operation and consistent power.

These nailers are built to outperform and the result is measurable on the jobsite. The new framing nailers fire up to 4.5 nails per second, and up to 5.0 nails per second on a tabless MultiVolt battery, compared with two to three nails per second for most cordless and gas nailers. Trigger response is 43 milliseconds, the fastest of any non-pneumatic nailer and close to half the response time of the nearest cordless competitor. Each framing nailer delivers approximately 700 nails per 18V 5.0Ah charge across a 50 to 90 mm fastener range.

Lightweight design for all day work. At 3.9 kg including battery, the 30° to 34° framing nailer is the lightest 18V cordless framing nailer in its class, more than a kilogram below the 5 to 5.3 kg cordless tools most crews carry today. Magnesium housing, chamber, nose and magazine replace the plastic and aluminum construction of the previous generation, reducing strain across a full day of overhead and repetitive work.

Interchangeable magazines add versatility. Compatible strip nailer models can be configured for framing, metal connector, and duplex fastening applications using the appropriate magazine assemblies. This gives professionals greater flexibility across different tasks while staying on the same battery platform.

Lower running costs eliminates the need for ongoing gas cartridge purchases, helping to reduce running costs. With no gas combustion or combustion chamber, there is no carbon build-up, no combustion-related cleaning cycle, and no fumes to manage. It also removes the need to purchase, store or replace flammable fuel cartridges, making it a cleaner and more convenient solution, particularly when working in enclosed spaces.

Routine maintenance has been simplified to help reduce downtime and improve serviceability. The platform has been engineered to make key wear components easier to replace compared to conventional systems, helping professionals stay productive on the jobsite.

"Making cordless nailers match pneumatic performance required solving two engineering problems at once: matching pneumatic driving power and matching pneumatic firing speed," said Bernd Fleischmann, Chief Technology Officer for KOKI Group. "Air Spring Drive System Plus combines the proven air spring architecture that has powered our cordless nailers from the start with a new Enhanced Lift Mechanism that doubles shot frequency over the previous generation. That is what makes true cordless pneumatic performance possible."

EUROPEAN PRODUCT LINEUP

A new HiKOKI fastener range launches alongside the tools.

The new cordless nailer range will be available through independent tool distributors beginning in November 2026. Availability, configurations, pricing and distribution will vary by country. Full local specifications and purchase information will be available at https://hikoki-powertools.eu/.

ABOUT HIKOKI

HiKOKI develops high-performance power tools for professional users, guided by Japanese engineering principles and a commitment to continuous improvement. With roots dating to 1948, HiKOKI designs tools to improve performance, balance, balance, usability, longevity and control, helping professionals move their work and skills forward. HiKOKI is a KOKI Group brand.

https://hikoki-powertools.eu/

ABOUT KOKI GROUP

Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. (KOKI Group) is a global leader in power tools and accessories, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. With a legacy of more than 100 years, we design and manufacture a comprehensive range of tools for metalworking, woodworking, construction, and specialized applications. Our portfolio of trusted brands — Metabo, HiKOKI, Metabo HPT, CARAT, and Sankyo Diamond Tools — is available in over 126 countries, delivering proven, reliable, and safe solutions that meet the toughest demands of today's worksites. At KOKI Group, we are committed to empowering professionals and advancing productivity through performance-driven innovation.

www.koki-holdings.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hikoki-europe-unveils-next-generation-of-cordless-nailers-built-to-outperform-and-combining-gas-like-weight-with-pneumatic-like-speed-302868294.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.