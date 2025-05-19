Major Breakthrough | Hinen Obtains TÜV NORD Certification, Setting New Quality Benchmarks in Renewable Energy

HANOVER, Germany, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading enterprise in residential energy storage solutions, Hinen has recently received the Witnessed Test Laboratory certification issued by TÜV NORD. This milestone not only demonstrates the company's firm commitment to product quality and technological excellence but also further consolidates its pioneering position in the industry.

Rigorous Review by a Global Authority

TÜV NORD, as a world-renowned certification body, conducted a comprehensive and detailed audit of Hinen's testing laboratory, covering equipment calibration, technical capabilities, quality management systems, and compliance with key standards such as IEC 62109, EN50549, and IEC 62477-1. This certification confirms Hinen's precision and reliability in testing power conversion systems (PCS), hybrid inverters, battery packs, and related products, ensuring all products meet international safety, efficiency, and grid specification requirements.

Continuous Pursuit of Excellence

Hinen has consistently invested in innovation and quality control, establishing advanced testing facilities and building a team of highly qualified engineers. The newly certified laboratory is equipped with environmental stress testing chambers and grid simulation systems capable of simulating various global operating conditions. By adopting TÜV NORD's rigorous evaluation processes, Hinen's laboratory can now provide faster certification service cycles, accelerating time-to-market while maintaining top-tier product reliability.

Strategic Global Market Positioning

TÜV NORD certification significantly enhances Hinen's competitiveness in major markets including Europe, Australia, Africa, Asia, and South America, particularly in compliance with regional standards such as VDE-AR-N 4105, AS/NZS 4777.2, and Brazil's INMETRO. Additionally, this achievement fosters closer collaboration between Hinen and TÜV NORD on future projects, including pre-compliance testing, customized training, and market access analysis, ensuring effective responses to increasingly complex regulatory challenges.

Advancing Sustainable Energy Progress

This certification is an important recognition of Hinen's long-term focus on technological innovation and quality control. As a leading enterprise in residential energy storage solutions, Hinen has always prioritized product reliability and safety, ensuring stable and efficient operation of each product in various application scenarios through the establishment of strict quality management systems and advanced testing platforms.

In the future, Hinen will continue to expand its R&D capabilities and strengthen cooperation with industry partners. Hinen is committed to driving cutting-edge developments in smart grid integration and energy storage systems, dedicated to establishing new standards for quality and innovation, and providing more reliable and efficient solutions for the global sustainable energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690582/TU_V_NORD_Witness_Laboratory_Awarding_Ceremony.jpg

