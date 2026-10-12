oneworld Unlocks Enhanced Multi-carrier Digital Check-in Experience Across its Global Network

Technology will enable passport scan and wallet boarding pass via customer's preferred digital channels

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- oneworld ® is taking the next step toward simplifying the online travel experience across its global network for customers travelling on multi-carrier journeys. Now available on all carriers across the alliance, the technology offers a simplified check-in process in which customers can scan their passport, receive boarding passes, and save their boarding pass directly to their digital wallet. This enhancement will apply to flights operated by oneworld carriers in their itinerary, irrespective of the first operating carrier.

The new check-in enhancement is powered by oneworld's proprietary technology, which enables different members' systems to communicate via a shared digital platform.

"Customers expect a consistent, easy-to-use experience with their preferred airline's check-in tools and they should expect the same when flying on their alliance partners," said OleOrver, CEO of the oneworld Alliance. "Our members are committed to providing a simplified experience that puts the management of customer journeys at their fingertips and oneworld is prioritising providing this layered technology across every member airline."

Future phases of the streamlined check-in process will include the ability to check-in on codeshare itineraries and dynamic, up-to-the-minute, boarding passes.

"oneworld's digital technology is transforming the way customers navigate multi-carrier journeys by giving them the tools they need to manage flights through a powerful data-driven foundation," said Guido van Til, speaking from the second oneworld Innovation Summit in Lisbon. "As the first alliance to offer digital check-in across all member airline pairings, this milestone underscores oneworld's commitment to delivering a premium and more intuitive travel experience for global customers who can use their favourite airline app and arrive at the airport ready to fly."

Below is an example of an American Airlines customer flying from Kuala Lumpur to Dallas-Fort Worth via Tokyo, first on Malaysia Airlines, connecting to American Airlines:

"Malaysia Airlines is proud to be the first airline to adopt this technology, reinforcing its commitment to make travel simpler and more seamless," said Bryan Foong, chief executive officer of Airline Business from Malaysia Aviation Group. "For customers travelling internationally, this enhanced digital check-in capability brings greater convenience and continuity when connecting with oneworld partner airlines, enabling them to manage more of their journey through their preferred digital channel."

"As a founding member of oneworld, American is proud to work alongside our alliance partners to deliver a simpler and more intuitive travel experience," said AnmolBhargava, senior vice president – Global Alliances at American Airlines. "By continuing to listen to customers and collaborate closely with our oneworld partners, we will continue advancing solutions that remove friction from travel. This is another step forward in our shared commitment to creating a more convenient travel experience across the oneworld network."

About oneworld:oneworld brings together 15 world-class airlines – Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines to nearly 1,000 destinations. oneworld member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, consistent travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check in and boarding and extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the oneworld Alliance at oneworld.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

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