Sino Biological Launches 4RISE™ High-Throughput Wet-Lab Services to Accelerate AI-Driven Drug Discovery

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-designed protein binders require wet-lab validation to confirm their target-binding activity. Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ), a global leader in recombinant technology, announced its 4RISE™ high-throughput wet-lab validation services for AI-designed protein binders. The services feature 3-hour cell-free expression, AI-ready binding data in as little as 3 days, and real-time API access to structured target-binding data, helping AI-focused life sciences researchers move faster and gain deeper insights.

"3 Hours" and "3 Days"

Sino Biological's XPressMAX™ Cell-Free Protein Synthesis (CFPS) platform enables recombinant protein synthesis in just 3 hours, with expression success rates exceeding 99% in established workflows. Supporting the synthesis of miniproteins, VHHs, scFvs, Fabs, enzymes, and cytokines, the platform accelerates experimental testing of AI-designed protein candidates, enabling faster feedback and design iterations.

Using Carterra high-throughput SPR, Biacore SPR, and Octet BLI, 4RISE™ delivers high-throughput binding screening, kinetic analysis, and affinity determination for candidate protein. Combined with CFPS, the workflow delivers sequence-to-AI-ready binding data in as little as 3 days. Structured binding data are accessible in real time via API, enabling seamless data retrieval for downstream research and analysis.

4 Rapid Screening Services of AI-designed Binders

To support diverse research needs in AI-driven binder discovery, 4RISE™ offers flexible screening and characterization workflows tailored to different candidate formats and validation objectives. Rapid Hit Discovery identifies binding-positive miniproteins and VHHs through crude-supernatant screening. Comparative Binder Screening evaluates purified candidates under standardized conditions to support candidate prioritization. Affinity & Kinetic Characterization provides quantitative binding insights for lead selection, while Specialized Binder Expression & Validation supports diverse binder formats through tailored mammalian expression and binding analysis.

Beyond binding, 4RISE™ also provides 20+ developability assays, 1,000+ protein bioactivity assays, and 10+ cell-based functional assays, supporting in-depth candidate evaluation and design optimization.

Proven Experience

Sino Biological works with AI companies on wet-lab validation for AI-designed antibody discovery, de novo binder design, and computational protein engineering. 4RISE™ wet-lab validation has supported studies published in Science, Nature Communications, Scientific Reports, and other high-impact journals.

"AI-designed molecules need reliable wet-lab experimental evidence to demonstrate their potential," said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US. "Our integrated capabilities provide the high-quality data researchers need to evaluate candidates quickly, shorten design cycles, and turn promising discoveries into real-world applications."

Explore 4RISE™ High-Throughput Wet-Lab Validation Services Now!

Sino Biological, Inc. gmo@sinobiological.cn www.sinobiological.com

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