Solavita at Intersolar Europe 2025 - Shaping the Future of Energy

MUNICH, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Intersolar Europe, Solavita, the solar energy brand under Skyworth Group, made a strong impression by unveiling new innovations in both commercial and residential energy solutions. Exhibiting a full range of modules, mounting systems, inverters and energy storage systems, Solavita demonstrated growing commitment to driving smarter, more flexible, and sustainable energy systems worldwide.

Launching the 30–50kW Hybrid Inverter for Commercial Projects

Solavita, ranked among the Top 2 Distributed PV Brands in China, proudly introduced new 30–50kW hybrid inverter, designed specifically for commercial solar projects. Built to meet the evolving demands of distributed energy, the inverter brings advanced features that deliver higher efficiency, greater flexibility, and enhanced system protection.

The new hybrid inverter is equipped with up to five MPPTs and supports 2x PV oversizing, maximizing energy capture even in complex rooftop scenarios. On the storage side, it offers three independent 55A battery inputs, supporting both 3-in-1 and separate battery configurations, and is fully compatible with 280 / 314Ah battery— ensuring seamless adaptability across projects.

Engineered for reliability, the inverter delivers 100% unbalanced output and supports 2x rated power input, ensuring stable operation under varying load conditions. It also includes a GEN port, providing more options for diesel generator integration, smart load management, or AC-coupled expansion.

Safety and durability were key design priorities: with smart RSD connectivity, optional AFCI, and an IP66 rating, the inverter is prepared for a wide range of installation environments. Operating at noise levels below 60dB, it's also a perfect fit for projects with strict noise requirements.

This launch marks another important milestone in Solavita's mission to deliver smarter, cleaner energy to businesses around the world.

Recognized as a Top Inverter Innovator by EUPD Research

In recognition of the continuous investment in technology and innovation, Solavita proudly received the "Top Inverter Innovator" and "Sustainable Exhibitor" award from EUPD Research during Intersolar Europe. These awards highlight Solavita's position as a forward-thinking brand delivering trusted, high-performance energy solutions for a sustainable future.

Residential Energy Storage Solutions Take Center Stage

In addition to commercial offering, Solavita showcased its latest residential energy storage solutions, drawing significant attention from visitors through a live teardown demonstration.

The residential portfolio features a 5–15kW hybrid inverter built for adaptability and resilience. With low startup voltage, a wide operating range, rapid on-grid/off-grid switching under 10 milliseconds, and robust surge protection, it ensures uninterrupted and stable energy supply for households. Its durable design supports long-term reliability with minimal maintenance.

Complementing the inverter, Solavita's high-voltage battery system was also on display. Featuring a modular stackable design, IP65-rated protection, and scalability up to eight modules, the battery system offers homeowners flexibility to expand their storage capacity as needed. Using premium lithium battery cells, the system is engineered for a long service life and dependable performance in all conditions.

With strong showing at Intersolar Europe 2025, Solavita continues to push the boundaries of innovation in distributed energy. Backed by the legacy of Skyworth Group — which also owns well-known brands Metz and Strong in Germany — Solavita is expanding its global footprint, helping more customers achieve smarter, greener, and more sustainable living.

