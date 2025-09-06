circle x black
TCL Tops Global Mini LED Shipment Rankings and Exhibits Strong Momentum at IFA2025

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer electronics company, TCL, has been ranked as the world's number one[1] brand in Mini LED TV shipments for the first half of 2025, achieving a 176%[2] increase in Mini LED TV shipments. It has created strong momentum in the markets with TCL's unveiling its latest innovations, strategic growth and partnerships at IFA 2025

In Europe, TCL has outperformed the TV market, with Mini LED TV shipments rising by 91%[3] and 75-inch and larger models up 72%[4]. It is currently the No. 2 TV brand in France, Poland and No.3 TV brand in Sweden, Spain, Greece, Czech Republic, while also holding leading positions across multiple other European markets.

This positive performance has been driven by product innovations such as the C-Series QD-Mini LED TV, and a shift towards consumers looking for larger-screen TVs that provide a cinematic experience at home.

Mini LED: Levelling Up Home Entertainment

More and more people in Europe are looking to upgrade their home entertainment set up. But not all Mini LED TVs are built in the same way. TCL's Mini LED TV portfolio includes the latest C series family, which uses a combination of Mini LED backlighting and Precise Dimming Series. These features adjust brightness in hundreds and thousands of zones across the screen rather than lighting everything at once, creating deeper blacks, more vibrant highlights, and balanced lighting that keeps the picture sharp even in rooms with changing light. 

TCL's C-Series QD-Mini LED TVs are built for any viewing occasion like movie nights or gaming:

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com 

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

