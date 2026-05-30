circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

The 7th China-CEEC Local Leaders' Meeting and 2026 Shandong International Friendship Cities Cooperation and Exchange Week Successfully Held

30 maggio 2026 | 16.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JINAN, China, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 25 to 29, 2026, the 7th China–CEEC Local Leaders' Meeting and 2026 Shandong International Friendship Cities Cooperation and Exchange Week, hosted by Shandong Provincial People's Government, the Secretariat of Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries, and China-CEEC Association of Provincial Governors, was successfully held. More than 600 Chinese and international guests from 44 countries and 15 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across China gathered in Shandong to advance cooperation, share opportunities and shape the future together.

CTA

Under the theme "Shaping the Future Together," the event featured 23 activities, including the Opening Ceremony, China–CEEC Local Leaders' Dialogue, Governors' Dialogue, High-Quality Development Promotion Session, and Business Matchmaking. The event further expanded all-round and targeted exchanges and cooperation between Shandong and CEECs as well as international friendship cities, promoting higher-level of mutually beneficial cooperation and coordinated development.

Several distinguished guests attended the opening ceremony and delivered remarks, including Ivan Stoilkovikj, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Inter-Community Relations of North Macedonia, Adrijana Mesarović, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Serbia, Marinko Čavara, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Mirsad Nurković, Vice-President of the Parliament of Montenegro. Activities such as friends talk and outcome release were also held, showcasing the achievements and opportunities of China–CEEC local cooperation as well as collaborations between Shandong and its international friendship cities, further enriching concrete outcomes and enhancing Shandong's level of opening-up.

Klodiana Spahiu, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Albania, also attended related events.

The event demonstrated distinctive features of high-level engagement, diversity, practicality and coordinated development, playing an important role in deepening exchanges, expanding cooperation channels, empowering collaboration and achieving mutual benefit. Through the event, Shandong established friendly cooperative relations with Minsk Region of Belarus, the Ionian Islands Region of Greece, Maritime Region of Togo, and Jizzakh Region of Uzbekistan. Shandong's international friendship network has now expanded to 93 pairs of friendship provinces and states, and 681 pairs of friendship cities across 109 countries. A series of celebration events were also held to mark Shandong's friendship relations with South Australia and Connecticut, while projects such as the China–Greece Joint Laboratory on Smart Green Agriculture were launched.

Photo - https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS1851022/837a7174d52f43d283adf39cc59ea9c5.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-7th-chinaceec-local-leaders-meeting-and-2026-shandong-international-friendship-cities-cooperation-and-exchange-week-successfully-held-302786272.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN71185 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Mancata riconsegna del bagaglio in aeroporto, per Cassazione è già reclamo valido
Piazza di Siena, Nepi Molineris: “Importante lasciare in eredità dopo l'evento sportivo qualcosa sul territorio” - Video
News to go
Tracciabilità di cani e gatti, via libera Consiglio europeo a nuove misure
Cristina D'Avena, la Regina delle sigle chiude Cartoons on the Bay - Le videonews
News to go
Ponte del 2 giugno, attesi 45 milioni di veicoli sulla rete stradale
Cartoons in the Bay, Pera Toons: "Ai ragazzi dico di non mettere da parte la risata"
Reggio Emilia, camion si ribalta: maiali in fuga sulla carreggiata - Video
Cottarelli: "Rialzo tassi Bce a giugno non scontato" - Video
Cartoons on the Bay celebra Don Daglow, la leggenda dei videogiochi - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
Bankitalia, da Panetta allarme inflazione e pil: "Innovare per crescere" - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Elezioni amministrative, ballottaggi il 7 e 8 giugno
News to go
Export italiano corre verso i Paesi extra Ue: +11,3% ad aprile


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza