Veeva OpenData and Veeva Network Enable Coordinated Customer Engagement for Boehringer Ingelheim

BARCELONA, Spain, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Boehringer Ingelheim is the latest top 20 biopharma to standardize customer data across more than 100 countries with Veeva OpenData and Veeva Network. Accurate and comprehensive customer reference data from OpenData will equip Boehringer Ingelheim's teams with the insights needed to engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) with relevant information, while laying the data foundation to scale AI.

"Extending our trusted partnership with Veeva by adopting globally harmonized data will strengthen customer engagement and pave the way for future AI use cases," said Uday Bose, head of human pharma global customer experience excellence and business steering at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Veeva OpenData and Veeva Network will empower our field and brand teams with a unified customer view to drive impactful and coordinated interactions focused on patient outcomes."

By consolidating its data strategy to one comprehensive solution, Boehringer Ingelheim is simplifying data management and building efficiencies. Standardization ensures fast access to consistent, high-quality customer data across teams and regions, and improves cross-team collaboration. Connected software and data from Veeva also streamlines Boehringer's migration to Veeva Vault CRM by leveraging native OpenData and Network integrations.

"Boehringer's forward-looking strategy of connected software and data sets the foundation for continued commercial excellence and future AI success," said Kilian Weiss, senior vice president, Data Cloud International at Veeva. "Together, Vault CRM, OpenData, and Network deliver an integrated solution that connects data, enhances HCP engagement, and drives AI innovation at scale."

Veeva OpenData is part of Veeva Data Cloud, which includes Veeva Link, Veeva Compass, and Veeva CRM Pulse. Veeva Network is part of the Vault CRM Suite that connects sales, marketing, and medical teams for seamless collaboration and more effective commercial execution.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 32 and 33), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:Meera Lakhani-PatelVeeva Systems+44-790-430-0698meera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.