Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

NETA Auto Strategic Partner Conference 2024: Successful Global Collaboration for Future Development

19 gennaio 2024 | 11.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year unfolded, the grand and momentous NETA Auto Strategic Partner Conference 2024 was successfully hosted. This conference, marking a crucial milestone in NETA Auto's decade-long journey, has charted the course for the company's global future, laying the groundwork for in-depth collaboration with worldwide suppliers and dealers.

Leveraging this event, NETA Auto conducted a comprehensive review of its robust past operational performance and delved deep into future trends within the automotive industry. Simultaneously, the company unveiled its latest corporate development strategy, actively calling for global partners to collectively explore the direction of the company's future development and embark on a new era of transformation.

In 2024, NETA Auto is set to continue its global market expansion with an overseas sales target of 100,000 vehicles. In terms of international product offerings, the company plans to establish six major product sales matrices, accelerating product certification, and delivering enhanced configurations and intelligent capabilities. In the realm of operational management, NETA Auto will strengthen process management, enhance efficiency, and gradually transition from international trade to international marketing. Guided by the innovative transformation of "Technological NETA, Global NETA, and Ecological NETA," the company aims to accelerate its shift towards a global high-tech technology company through technological innovation and high-quality intelligent electric vehicles.

The NETA Auto Strategic Partner Conference centered on gratitude towards partners, fostering a theme of shared reminiscence. Looking back at 2023, NETA, alongside its global partners, presented an exceptional performance amidst fiercely competitive market conditions. In just 10 months, NETA Auto achieved cumulative sales exceeding 10,000 units in the Thai market. The official commencement of operations at the Thai Eco-Smart Factory at the end of the previous year marked a significant triumph for NETA Auto in overseas markets. Collaborating with Indonesian partners, NETA Auto plans to initiate the production of new vehicles in Indonesia. In 2023, NETA Auto's cumulative overseas sales surpassed 20,000 units, reflecting an outstanding year-on-year growth of 567%. As of now, NETA Auto has globally delivered nearly 400,000 vehicles.

Over the past year, NETA Auto's global brand momentum has continually risen, setting design trends, rapidly expanding in overseas markets, and flourishing in the field of new energy intelligent connected vehicles. These achievements are a testament to the concerted efforts and dedication of every partner, including global suppliers and dealers.

A multitude of international partners present at the conference voiced their appreciation for NETA Auto's resilient global advancements, articulating hopeful anticipation for the times ahead.

NETA Auto is dedicated to innovation as its driving force, persistently elevating the benchmarks of both products and services. The company is steadfast in its collaboration with global partners, aiming to collectively forge a promising future within the automotive industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2322333/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neta-auto-strategic-partner-conference-2024-successful-global-collaboration-for-future-development-302039398.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN16039 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza This conference Successful Global Collaboration Successful Global Collaboration for future Development in depth collaboration
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, aggiornato il nuovo Piano pandemico
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra di oggi
News to go
Granchio blu, scomparso il 70% delle vongole
News to go
Eco-vandali, ok definitivo Camera a ddl
News to go
Schillaci: "Per Fondo disturbi alimentari 10 milioni nel 2024"
News to go
Pakistan attacca l'Iran in risposta a lancio missili
News to go
Ferie non godute, Corte Ue bacchetta l'Italia: "Vanno pagate in caso di dimissioni"
News to go
Omicidio Giulia Tramontano, Impagnatiello a processo si scusa: "Non vivo più"
News to go
Scuola, iscrizioni al via per il nuovo prossimo anno: ecco come fare
News to go
Supercoppa italiana, oggi la prima semifinale Napoli-Fiorentina
News to go
Test Medicina, Tar Lazio annulla prove di ammissione
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza