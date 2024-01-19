Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

DUAS RODAS ACQUIRES GERMAN COMPANY AND EXPANDS OPERATIONS IN THE EUROPEAN MARKET

JARAGUÁ DO SUL, Brazil, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duas Rodas, a Brazilian multinational producer of flavors, botanical extracts and ingredients for the food and beverage industry, has just acquired 100% of tropextrakt GmbH, a company based in Frankfurt, Germany. The transaction is part of a new growth cycle for Duas Rodas, a company that is about to celebrate its 100th anniversary, with headquarters in Jaraguá do Sul, Brazil, production units in four countries, offices in the US and China and more than 10,000 customers worldwide, with a total turnover of 1.6 billion reais in 2023. "We are a company based on excellence and constant innovation", says Leonardo Zipf, president of Duas Rodas. "With the acquisition of tropextrakt, we will create a business, research and innovation center for the European market."

tropextrakt GmbH imports and distributes botanical extracts and a wide variety of natural tropical fruit products, such as purees and concentrated juices, to about 1,000 customers. In addition to supplying fundamental items to the manufacture of food and beverages, tropextrakt operates a laboratory for testing the application of ingredients in the final product. With the acquisition, this laboratory will be transformed into an innovation and technology center, which will expand the research and development of products aimed at the supplements and functional food industry. The health food market is one of Duas Rodas' main avenues of growth in the European market.

"The European market for botanical extracts and other ingredients for the production of nutraceuticals is one of the most sophisticated in the world", says Rosemeri Francener, international business director at Duas Rodas. "From now on, we'll be closer to local customers to develop increasingly innovative, healthy and sustainable products in partnership."

tropextrakt is the fifth acquisition of Duas Rodas and the fourth outside of Brazil. The company currently has business units in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and China and exports to more than 40 countries. The company offers food and beverage manufacturers more than 3,000 items aimed at formulating various foodstuffs.

The acquisition of tropextrakt will be essential for Duas Rodas to continue to expand its exports. The international market represents, on average, 18% of the company's total revenues and should reach 25% in the next 4 years without new acquisitions, or 45%, with new purchases.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duas-rodas-acquires-german-company-and-expands-operations-in-the-european-market-302038624.html

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
in Evidenza