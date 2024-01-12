Cerca nel sito
 
Kehua Achieves BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Supplier List

12 gennaio 2024 | 13.38
LETTURA: 1 minuti

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 11th, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) unveiled its inaugural Tier 1 Energy Storage List, which includes Xiamen Kehua Digital Energy Tech CO., Ltd (referred to as Kehua), signifying a notable achievement in the industry.

The list aims to establish a transparent differentiation system among the hundreds of fixed energy storage manufacturers in the market, based on the proven bankability of project deployments. Kehua energy storage product solution has been recognized by BNEF as a tier 1 energy storage supplier, demonstrating global recognition of Kehua's strength.

With 35 years of experience in power electronics, Kehua has become an expert in renewable energy storage solutions. Operating 5 production bases worldwide, we ensure the delivery of reliable solar and energy storage solutions to customers in over 100 countries.

In 2021, Kehua was recognized by BNEF as one of the top ten financeable inverter brands, and in 2022, it was ranked as the fourth largest energy storage inverter supplier globally by S&P commodity insights. The Tier 1 list underscores the global market's acknowledgment of Kehua's expertise in the field of energy storage.

Kehua has always been innovating and providing highly reliable and state-of-the-art solutions to contribute to the global transition to clean energy, and will continue to fulfill its commitment to a greener and more sustainable world in the future.

Contact:

marketing@kehua.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2317362/Source_BNEF.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2317365/Kehua_Digital_Energy.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904051/Kehua_logo___Red_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kehua-achieves-bnef-tier-1-energy-storage-supplier-list-302033598.html

