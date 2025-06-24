A historic win for Arab culinary heritage: Jordanian-Canadian author earns four international honours at the Gourmand Awards

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark moment for Jordan and the wider Arab world, Thuraya: Recipes from Our Family's Kitchen in Jordan— a heartfelt culinary memoir by Jordanian Canadian writer Nadeem Mansour — has earned four prestigious honours at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. The book was awarded Best in the World for Best Mediterranean Cookbook and Best Video Presentation, while also placing second globally in both the Best Family Cookbook and the coveted Best Cookbook in the World categories.

Published in Canada and rooted in the warmth of a Jordanian family kitchen, where Levantine recipes and memories come together, Thuraya is a powerful testament to the enduring bonds of heritage, the immigrant journey, and the universal language of food. It is the first English-language Jordanian cookbook to achieve this level of global recognition, elevating the culinary legacy of the Levant on the world stage.

"This book began as a way to preserve the dishes my mother lovingly prepared, but it has become something much larger," said author Nadeem Mansour. "These recipes, passed down through generations, carry with them the memory of where we come from. To see them honoured on such a prestigious international stage is moving. It is a tribute not only to my mother and family, and to the countless families across the globe who keep their cultures alive through food – but also to mothers everywhere, whose love and care are the soul of every home-cooked meal."

Named after the author's mother, Thuraya is both a tribute and a bridge linking generations and geographies. Through more than 120 Levantine recipes, from vibrant mezze to soulful stews and intricate desserts, the book invites readers into the heart of Arab hospitality and celebrates the women who anchor it. The book was first launched in Amman, before being introduced to Canadian audiences at a sold-out event at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto. The Canadian launch featured cultural artifacts from the renowned Widad Kawar Collection, creating a dialogue between food, memory, and material heritage — an echo of what so many Arab families carry with them, whether at home or in diaspora.

For Thuraya, the author's mother, the recognition is especially meaningful. "Our family recipes carry the essence of who we are. Food has a unique ability to bring people together and connect us all—no matter where we come from."

Winners of the Gourmand Awards were announced this weekend in Lisbon, Portugal. Thuraya now joins an exclusive circle of globally recognized works that honour culinary excellence, cultural preservation, and storytelling across borders.

To learn more or to purchase the book, visit www.thurayadelights.com, where you can also view the award-winning video presentation that captures the soul of the book and the beauty of Levantine cuisine.

