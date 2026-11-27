SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet is pleased to announce the opening of its second AP House in Shanghai, located in the heart of the city's Jing'an district. Set within a three-storey heritage residence dating from 1925, the new AP House has been reimagined by BUZZ Architects, who preserved the building's original architecture while bringing the Manufacture's contemporary approach to hospitality into dialogue with Shanghai's cultural heritage. Spanning more than 1,000 square metres across three floors, AP House Shanghai invites clients and newcomers alike to discover the world of Audemars Piguet in a relaxed yet refined setting. From timepiece displays and masterclasses to a tea room, music corner and bar lounge, the different spaces bring together watchmaking, culture and hospitality, offering a more personal way to connect with the Manufacture and a community shaped by a shared passion.

SHANGHAI HERITAGEMEETS CONTEMPORARY DESIGN

Located in the heart of Jing'an distinct, AP House Shanghai occupies Jue Lu, a heritage residence originally designed by Mo Zee Chow & Sons Architects and Engineers, a renowned architectural firm of early modern Shanghai, and built by Tai Chong & Co. LTD in 1925. This garden house was once the private home of the Chen family, known for their activity in Ningbo's banking sector, and reflects a fusion of Eastern and Western influences. Its distinctive façade features Western pilasters and ornamental windows, while the interior follows a traditional Chinese axial layout organised around a concealed courtyard skylight.

Working with the building's existing construction, BUZZ Architects conceived the contemporary interventions as independent, reversible structures to preserve its original character. Historic windows, plaster mouldings, carved woodwork and sloped concrete roof beams have been retained, while new display elements, partitions and furniture have been incorporated as self-supporting additions.

Drawing inspiration from Chinese gardens, Shanghai's historic colour palette and traditional craftsmanship including embroidery, silk and metalwork, the design introduces a contemporary layer while respecting the fabric of the building.

The interior aesthetic pays homage to the blend of local Shanghai references and international influences, interpreted through novel materials and details. Warm oak honed grey stone and deep brown timber complement the restrained tones of the original architecture, while shades inspired by jade celadon, orange osmanthus flowers, vermilion lacquer and embroidery silks add subtle touches of colour. Brushed metal, matte lacquer and delicate fabrics create contrasting layers of texture and tactility. Natural stone and lush greenery complete the palette, in a nod to Audemars Piguet's origins in the Vallée de Joux, bridging Shanghai's vibrant energy with the serenity of the Swiss Jura mountains.

A SPACE BLENDING WATCHMAKING,CULTURE AND HOSPITALITY

Across three floors, AP House Shanghai unfolds through a series of spaces dedicated to watchmaking, craftsmanship and connection. On the ground floor, an entrance screen depicting Shanghai's emblematic magnolia in Chinese cloisonné leads to a traditional courtyard that brings natural light into the interior. At its centre, a monolithic cast-metal sculpture inspired by Taihu stones – a recurring feature of Chinese gardens – is surrounded by a display of contemporary Audemars Piguet timepieces. Nearby, Chinese embroidery reinterprets the AP monogram in sand gold tones, while the adjoining lounge incorporates references to the Manufacture's design language through a bespoke floor inspired by the octagonal geometry of the Royal Oak. Vintage advertisements and design sketches from the Manufacture's archives offer further glimpses into Audemars Piguet's creative history.

On the first floor, an 86-square-metre salon provides a generous setting for gatherings, centred around a long communal table with a mother-of-pearl inlay paired with traditional Suzhou embroidered and beaded walls. Around it, a tea room, educational area and private lounge offer different settings for discovery, exchange and relaxation. An octagonal workbench hosts masterclasses, introducing guests to selected watchmaking techniques and the Manufacture's savoir-faire, while the adjoining tea room offers a quieter setting to experience Chinese tea culture. A separate lounge, featuring a vinyl collection curated by the Manufacture's music team, adds yet another dimension to the experience.

The second floor sits beneath Jue Lu's original pitched roof, whose triangular profile shapes an intimate space conceived by BUZZ Architects as an "internal valley". A central bar follows the roof ridge, with seating arranged at descending levels on either side, while the original sloping concrete beams remain exposed above. Carved from a single block of natural stone, the bar counter retains the material's raw texture, complemented by deep brown and gold-toned finishes that lend warmth to the space. Outside, a rooftop terrace surrounded by greenery extends the lounge into open air, overlooking the Shanghai skyline.

AN ORIGINALHOSPITALITY CONCEPT

Conceived in 2017 in collaboration with some of Audemars Piguet's most valued clients, the AP House concept was born from a reflection on how the Manufacture's founders, Jules Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet, might welcome their clients and share their passion for watchmaking if they were living in the 21st century. The result is a more personal approach to hospitality, where human connection takes priority.

The opening of AP House Shanghai opens a new chapter in Audemars Piguet's presence in China, offering a setting in which to strengthen its relationships with local clients and communities while sharing the Manufacture's watchmaking, cultural and creative universe. In parallel, the brand continues to develop an international network of AP Houses in key cities around the world, including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Bangkok, Barcelona, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Mexico City, Milan, Munich, New York, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Zurich.

"Audemars Piguet has always looked to the future while remaining true to its heritage. The new AP House Shanghai reflects this spirit, bringing the Manufacture's roots in dialogue with the legacy and cultural flair that Shanghai has nurtured for centuries. We look forward to sharing our passion and continuing to build meaningful connections in this dynamic city."

Peggy HUChief Executive Officer of Greater China Region, Audemars Piguet

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