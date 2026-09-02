BNI Expands Across Europe with Strategic Focus on France, Italy and the United Kingdom

The world's largest business referral organization promotes Dave van Klingeren to Vice President of Franchise Development for Europe, Middle East, and Africa as it accelerates growth across the continent

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® (Business Network International), the world's largest business referral network, continues to build on its momentum across Europe, awarding new franchise territories in France, Italy and the United Kingdom. The expansion strengthens BNI's presence in a region where the organization already supports established Chapters, laying the groundwork for further growth in these specific markets. BNI's current presence across France, Italy and the United Kingdom totals with more than 35,000 Members and over 1,500 Chapters.

To support its continued expansion, BNI has promoted Dave van Klingeren, CFE, to Vice President of Franchise Development for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Van Klingeren brings more than 15 years of experience within BNI, having previously served in Senior Leadership roles including National Director for BNI Netherlands and leadership responsibility across the Nordic markets of Norway, Sweden and Finland. In addition to his extensive BNI background, he is an experienced entrepreneur and franchisor. He founded Zitaxi and successfully developed the company into a franchise organization, giving him first-hand experience in building, growing and scaling a franchise network. His combined experience as an entrepreneur, franchisor and BNI leader gives him a strong understanding of both the opportunities and challenges franchise owners face as they build successful businesses, and as we expand into new franchise territories in France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

"As we continue to expand our franchise opportunity, Europe stands out given the momentum that has been building here for years," said Michael Walchonski, Chief Development Officer of BNI. "Our European Members and franchisees continue to demonstrate the power of our Givers Gain® philosophy, and we're proud to keep expanding the opportunities available to entrepreneurs across the continent."

BNI connects more than 355,000 Members across more than 11,800 Chapters in 77 countries worldwide, a global network that continues to expand as entrepreneurs and small-business owners across Europe and beyond seek proven, structured ways to grow through trusted referrals.

A robust pipeline of additional target markets positions BNI for continued expansion across France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the wider European region through the remainder of the year and into 2027.

To learn more about BNI's growth across Europe and its global expansion, visit www.bnifranchise.com.

About BNI®BNI® (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 355,000 Member-businesses participating in over 11,800 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 77 countries around the globe. Since inception in 1985, BNI has proudly helped 2.28 million businesses garner over $228 billion USD in revenue. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a Chapter, go to www.bni.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bni-expands-across-europe-with-strategic-focus-on-france-italy-and-the-united-kingdom-302866976.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.