circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Bybit Report Reveals Bitcoin Dominates One-Third of Crypto Portfolios as XRP Emerges as Third-Largest Asset

24 giugno 2025 | 12.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released a new report on crypto holders' asset allocation for the first half of 2025. Based on data from October 2024 to May 2025, the report revealed significant shifts in investor patterns among digital asset holders.

BTC and ETH remained the "power couple" that dominated 58.8% of the total non-stablecoin investment in May, while XPR overtook SOL in third place. ETH's recovery story also stands out, with the asset rebounding from a low of 3.89% holdings in April 2025 to show substantial improvement by May, though it has not yet returned to its November 2024 peak of 11.12%.

Key Findings:

The full Asset Allocation Report (1H 2025) is available for download on Bybit Learn.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitLearn

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit PressFor media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.comFor updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-report-reveals-bitcoin-dominates-one-third-of-crypto-portfolios-as-xrp-emerges-as-third-largest-asset-302489541.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN17076 en US AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Allarme all'alba in base italiana Unifil prima di tregua Israele-Iran: la videonews dalla nostra inviata
Bezos si sposa a Venezia, l'evento e le proteste: gli aggiornamenti nella nostra videonews
News to go
Attacco Usa in Iran, cresce allerta terrorismo in Italia: 29 mila obiettivi vigilati
Iran, Israele colpisce il carcere di Evin - Video
Attacco Usa in Iran, i bombardieri tornano a casa e Trump ringrazia - Video
Attacco Usa a Iran, cosa è successo dopo ordine di Trump - Video
Trump, il messaggio all'Iran: "Ora il bullo deve fare pace" - Video
Attacco Usa a Iran, Netanyahu: "Trump ha fatto la storia" - Video
Ligabue a Campovolo, le videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Lavoro al posto della pensione anticipata, le indicazioni dell'Inps
News to go
Trump mobile, la famiglia del Presidente Usa lancia la sua rete per cellulari
Stop ReArm Europe, il video del flash mob al Colosseo: frastuono di bombe e tutti a terra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza