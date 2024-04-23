Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa

China Railway Construction Corporation: Breakthroughs in Early 2024 Drive the Railways Modernisation

23 aprile 2024 | 12.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2024 - China Railway Construction Corp Ltd. (CRCC, or "the Company") is proud to announce significant achievements in early 2024. With RMB 65.2 billion in national fixed-asset investments in the railway sector during January and February, up by 9.5% year-on-year, the Company has set a rapid pace and injected vitality into railways modernisation.

A Multifaceted Triumph Unfolding in Harmony

CRCC underscored its commitment to project schedules and efficiency after Chinese New Year, swiftly returning to work on 138 sites across 40 projects. The commissioning and operation of the Xinjiang Jiangjunmiao to Naomaohu Railway and the Chizhou to Huangshan High-Speed Railway in Anhui Province, along with successful joint debugging and testing, exemplified remarkable progress in control engineering and railway construction, showcasing technological advancements and effective collaboration.

Proactively Responding to the "Belt and Road" Initiative

CRCC leverages state-of-the-art technology and management expertise to undertake major engineering projects that promote international cooperation and regional prosperity. The Company showcases its participation and commitment on the global stage by engaging in the construction of upcoming or ongoing projects under the "Belt and Road" Initiative. This proactive approach highlights CRCC's enduring dedication to realising the Initiative's objectives.

Mr. Wang Xianjun, Deputy Manager of China Railway 11th Bureau Group Co., LTD, stated, "The Company remains resilient and adaptive in the ever-evolving global landscape. We leverage global collaboration synergies and emerging prospects by establishing strategic international partnerships. Prioritising sustainability, we employ cutting-edge technologies and efficient strategies to optimise resource utilisation, minimise environmental impact, and ensure durable viability."

CRCC remains unwavering while maintaining strict corporate governance and fostering soil conducive to economic and social improvement. Through the transformative power of technology, CRCC stands at the forefront of driving railway modernisation for an interconnected world. The Company pledges to deliver exceptional services to society and fulfil its partners and clients.

About China Railway Construction Corp Ltd.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited provides transportation infrastructure construction services, spanning railways, highways, urban tracks, and real estate development and materials trading. China Railway 11th Bureau Group Co., Ltd is CRCC's subsidiary that offers infrastructure construction services, including designing, developing, and constructing houses, roads, tunnels, municipal public works, etc.

For more information, please visit the official website:

https://english.crcc.cn/

Media Contact

William Tse W. L.

Chief Brand Strategist

project@fullztar.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Company has set national fixed asset investments is proud to up
Vedi anche
News to go
Earth Day 2024, oggi la Giornata mondiale della Terra
News to go
Sprechi Pubblica Amministrazione, in Italia valgono 500 miliardi di euro
News to go
Conti correnti, calano i depositi degli italiani: -3,6% in un anno
News to go
Sicilia, è allarme siccità: "Governo dichiari stato emergenza"
News to go
Cgil e Uil in piazza a Roma, Landini: "Qui c'è il Paese reale"
News to go
Venezia, arriva ticket di ingresso per visitarla
News to go
Iraq, attacco contro base milizie filo Iran: un morto
News to go
Bonus università private, ecco a chi spetta e come ottenerlo
News to go
G7, Tajani: "Convergenza su tutte le questioni internazionali"
Israele attacca l'Iran, lampi e boati nei cieli di Isfahan - Video
News to go
Telepass, nuove offerte dal 1° luglio 2024
News to go
Israele, attacco limitato contro l’Iran


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza