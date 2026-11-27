BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the new live network test standard TS1523B, Autonomous Network Level Test Specification for Core Network Fault Management, jointly developed by TM Forum and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), was released. The tests, which provide evidence aligned with TM Forum's Autonomous Network Level Assessment standards for core network fault management, were conducted for China Unicom by CAICT and subsequently validated independently by TM Forum. The specifications establish a unified framework for assessing autonomous capabilities in live networks.

During Innovate Asia, TM Forum and CAICT awarded the world's first commercial live network autonomy assessment in the core network domain. China Unicom, as the pioneering operator, successfully completed the end-to-end assessment, providing a reference for operators worldwide.

First Live-Network Testing Specifications Advance Autonomous Network Assessment

As autonomous networks evolve towards higher levels of autonomy, validating their performance in real-world environments is increasingly important. TM Forum has taken a leading role in advancing autonomous network assessment methodologies and standards, jointly developing and officially releasing the first set of live network testing specifications for core network fault management with CAICT. These specifications establish a unified framework for validating autonomous capabilities using real production network data. By analyzing operational data such as KPIs and operation logs, live network assessment provides observable, reproducible and traceable evidence. It complements self-assessment of Autonomous Network Levels using TM Forum's standardized tools by creating supporting evidence from real network environments. TM Forum recognizes the value of this approach and sees it as an important direction for further accelerating the deployment of higher-level autonomous capabilities. The release marks the first milestone in the strategic collaboration between TM Forum and CAICT in the Autonomous Networks domain.

China Unicom Validates Core Network Autonomy Following Live-Network Assessment

As the world's first operator to participate in a commercial live network AN Level assessment in the core network, China Unicom achieved a score of 3.8. The assessment focused on core network fault management and was conducted on China Unicom's network operations platform. Leveraging its Fault Management Center and Huawei's intelligent operations capabilities, China Unicom has established automated capabilities across awareness, analysis, decision and execution. Using actual production network data, the assessment team observed and analyzed the monthly number of successful 5GC diagnoses against the total number of diagnoses, verifying a diagnostic success rate of 98.3%. This demonstrates how live network assessment translates operational performance into measurable evidence, validating the effectiveness of autonomous capabilities in real networks. The assessment also provides valuable industry experience for applying reproducible, data-driven testing methods to autonomous networks. The test evidence and self-assessment results were subsequently validated by TM Forum's Autonomous Network Levels Assessment Validation service.

Going forward, TM Forum and industry partners will develop and promote live network testing for the assessment of AN levels for high-value scenarios, refining testing standards across network domains and use cases, helping accelerate higher-level autonomous networks and the intelligent transformation.

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