circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

China's BYD to set up European HQ and R&D base in Hungary

20 maggio 2025 | 12.32
LETTURA: 1 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday. 

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD will establish its European headquarters and a new research and development center in Hungary, according to the company's CEO and President, Wang Chuanfu.

The announcement was made in Budapest at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The new base will create nearly 2,000 jobs in sectors of sales, after-sales, testing, certification, and localized vehicle development.

The new HQ marks the fifth site for BYD in Hungary, following the bus factory in Komárom, additional facilities in Fót and Páty, and Szeged, the location of their forthcoming passenger-car manufacturing plant.

Wang said the move represents a deepening of China-Hungary cooperation and a "natural step forward" as the Shenzhen-based company scales up its European operations.

Hungary, already a key automotive manufacturing hub in Europe, hopes to strengthen its position in the EV sector.

"Our goal is for foreign investors to bring development capacities to Hungary," said Orbán. "That is why today's meeting and agreement are of great importance."

Last year, BYD sold over 4.27 million electric vehicles globally, becoming the world's best-selling EV brand. In Europe, BYD is gaining ground quickly — selling over 11,000 vehicles in April across 14 countries, outperforming Tesla.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690592/video.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-byd-to-set-up-european-hq-and-rd-base-in-hungary-302460306.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Terzo mandato, governo impugna legge del Trentino
News to go
Vance incontra Papa Leone XIV in Vaticano
News to go
Turismo, in estate 2025 quasi 66 milioni di arrivi in Italia: +3,4%
Papa Leone XIV, il giorno dell'insediamento: il racconto - Video
Leone XIV, regina Maxima d'Olanda a Santa Maria Maggiore per omaggio a Francesco - Video
Leone XIV, JD Vance rientra in ambasciata Usa dopo cerimonia insediamento - Video
News to go
Sciopero nazionale del trasporto ferroviario rinviato al 23 maggio
News to go
Furti d'auto in crescita in Italia, i modelli più a rischio
News to go
Bonus donne, da oggi al via le domande
Meloni in Albania per il vertice della Comunità politica europea, le videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Bonus zanzariere, come funziona e quali sono i requisiti
News to go
America's Cup per la prima volta in Italia, un'occasione per Napoli


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza