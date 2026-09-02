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CityUHK (Dongguan) marks 2026 Opening Convocation Ceremony, celebrating rapid cross-border growth in the Greater Bay Area

02 settembre 2026 | 16.59
LETTURA: 3 minuti

DONGGUAN, China, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City University of Hong Kong (Dongguan) held its 2026 Opening Convocation Ceremony on 2 September 2026, welcoming the university's third intake of more than 1,300 students. The ceremony takes place only months after CityUHK (Dongguan) celebrated its first cohort of master's graduates in June 2026, highlighting the institution's impressive development trajectory since its official launch in 2024.

The 2026 undergraduate intake sees further improvements in admission standards and overall academic quality. CityUHK (Dongguan) attracts high-achieving students from a wide range of regions across Chinese mainland, with many admitted candidates demonstrating outstanding academic performance and creative potential, including winners of national science Olympiad competitions.

The university has expanded recruitment for undergraduate students from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, while welcoming a more diverse group of international students from across the globe, further enhancing the campus' global learning atmosphere.

Consistently ranked as the world's most international university by THE, CityUHK boasts a global footprint spanning leading academia. Its Dongguan campus has achieved accelerated development and established strategic partnerships with more than 40 top-tier global institutions, including the University of Cambridge, University College London, UC Berkeley and Utrecht University.

CityUHK (DG)'s master's programmes have also proven highly competitive and appealing in 2026. The university has received applications from outstanding graduates, including Peking University, Tsinghua University and Fudan University. It also attracts talents from world-renowned institutions such as the University of Hong Kong, Imperial College London, Nanyang Technological University, the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Melbourne, highlighting its rising global recognition among emerging scholars.

Bringing together diverse cultural backgrounds and fresh perspectives, new students shared their first impressions and expectations as they embarked on their undergraduate and postgraduate journeys at CityUHK (Dongguan).

Meerim, who comes from Kyrgyzstan, chooses CityUHK (Dongguan) for its outstanding academic reputation and inclusive campus atmosphere. "CityUHK is one of the top universities in Asia. It has the most international community, and campus of CityUHK (Dongguan) is very vibrant and welcoming." She shares a great rapport with her roommate, making her feel joyful and settled at her new campus.

Osman, a freshman from Kazakhstan, is deeply impressed by the campus's modern design and ecological layout. "The campus looks brand-new. Also, it is very green, and I can see how CityUHK (Dongguan) integrates natural scenery with modern architectural design, creating a pleasant study and living environment." He also noted that local students are friendly and curious about international students, who actively reach out and engage with new arrivals on campus.

The ceremony gathered a distinguished lineup of guests and university leaders, including ZHOU Yu, Member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Vice President of the China Association of Higher Education; YU Yang, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Education Association for International Exchange; CHUNG Shui‑ming, Pro-Chancellor of CityUHK and Honorary Chairperson of CityUHK (Dongguan)'s Education Foundation; Michael NGAI, Council Chairman of CityUHK; Chun-Sing LEE, Acting President of CityUHK and Chairperson of CityUHK (Dongguan)'s Governing Board; DUAN Baoyan, Member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and President of CityUHK (Dongguan); as well as Tayyeb Shah, Vice-President and President-Designate of the European Association for International Education (EAIE). The event was attended by invited guests, faculty and new students, and presided over by Lu Chun, Executive President of CityUHK (Dongguan) and Vice-President of CityUHK.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cityuhk-dongguan-marks-2026-opening-convocation-ceremony-celebrating-rapid-cross-border-growth-in-the-greater-bay-area-302867849.html

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