Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa

Computacenter certified among the Best Places to Work in Romania for 2024-2025

06 agosto 2024 | 10.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2024 – Computacenter recently received the Best Places to Work certification for 2024 in Romania. This prestigious recognition was awarded following a comprehensive assessment that included employee surveys covering areas such as engaging leadership, compensation and benefits, workplace environment, and corporate social responsibility. The evaluation also examined the company's overall people strategy. The certification highlights Computacenter’s dedication to creating an outstanding work environment for its people in Romania and its commitment to their well-being.

Mihai Nadăș, Managing Director, Romania at Computacenter commented “I am incredibly humbled by the achievements of our growing community of professionals here in Romania. This award is not just a recognition but a testament to the exceptional culture and environment we've built here. At Computacenter we work hard to maintain our can-do culture, enabling people to bring their best selves to work effectively delivering value and success for our customers.”

Alexandra Boroș, Director of Human Resources, Romania at Computacenter said “I am incredibly proud of our team. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication we put into creating an environment where everyone feels valued and supported. We are committed to continuously improving our workplace to ensure that our people have the best possible experience.”

For more information about the Best Places to Work certification, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet.

We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

Computacenter plc is a public company quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CCC.L) and a member of the FTSE 250. Computacenter employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

For more information about Computacenter, please contact: Alexandra Boroș, alexandra.boros@computacenter.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
workplace environment such as engaging leadership Romania environment
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza