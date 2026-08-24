Corinex Launches Grid Intelligence Node to Reveal the True State of the Low-Voltage Grid

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corinex has announced the launch of the Grid Intelligence Node (GIN), bringing near-real-time measurement and event detection to low-voltage feeders.

GIN provides high-precision insight into actual network conditions, creating a grid-truth layer that helps distribution system operators identify constraints, assess available capacity and verify whether grid actions delivered the intended result.

Turning feeder data into actionable grid intelligence

GIN combines high-performance broadband powerline communications with integrated current, voltage, and power-quality monitoring. Installed in secondary substations, street cabinets, and lateral branches, it gives utilities a clearer view of loading and operating conditions across the low-voltage network.

"Electrification is placing new demands on low-voltage grids, but utilities lack the information needed to see or predict where constraints are emerging," said Sam Shi, Chief Technology Officer at Corinex. "GIN tells the DSO when, where and how much control is needed. It provides the evidence for intervention."Key technical capabilities include:

GIN combines high-precision metering for secondary substations with BPL communications, allowing feeder-level measurements and power-quality data to be transmitted through the existing low-voltage network. Monitoring up to the 51st harmonic, alongside the detection of voltage sags and swells, overloads and phase imbalance, helps utilities identify operational issues where they emerge and verify the impact of grid interventions.

Building more accurate digital twins

GIN measurements can feed directly into Corinex Plexigrid Intelligence, connecting near-real-time field data with advanced grid modelling and optimization.

Corinex technology observes conditions across the physical grid, while Plexigrid software reconstructs, models and optimizes the network. Together, they give DSOs a digital representation that more closely reflects actual loading, voltage and power-quality conditions.

This enhanced digital twin helps utilities:

The result is greater certainty about grid assets and operating conditions, with less reliance on planning assumptions, delayed meter data, and estimated load profiles.

"Digital twins are only as reliable as the information behind them," Shi added. "GIN grounds the model in near-real-time measurements from the physical grid, helping utilities understand available capacity and make better-informed decisions as electrification grows."

Add intelligence without rebuilding the network

GIN gives utilities a practical way to expand low-voltage visibility through infrastructure already in place. Designed for retrofit installations, it combines Corinex BPL repeater and Ethernet functionality while adding advanced measurement and event detection.

Existing low-voltage power lines carry both communications and measurement data. GridValue™ manages the Corinex BPL network and connected devices, while measurement data can support Corinex Plexigrid Intelligence, ADMS, SCADA and other digital-grid platforms. Utilities can gain a clearer view of network conditions without deploying a separate communications layer or installing revenue-grade meters at every monitoring point.

Its compact, IP67-rated enclosure is designed for demanding grid environments, while split-core current transformer and Rogowski coil options support different conductor sizes and cabinet layouts. GIN provides one-minute operational snapshots and 15-minute energy aggregates, with integration through Ethernet, Modbus RTU, and Modbus TCP.

The Corinex Grid Intelligence Node is available for utility evaluations, pilot projects, and commercial deployments.

About Corinex

Corinex is a leading provider of grid intelligence and digital reinforcement for low-voltage and medium-voltage distribution networks. Its platform combines broadband powerline communications, real-time sensing, grid modelling and edge control to help utilities identify constraints, manage congestion, and expand usable capacity through existing infrastructure.

Learn more at www.corinex.com.

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